Unless your name is Harold or Maude, chances are that you are not a fan of going to wakes. But what if we told you that there is one wake that you would actually like to attend. It’s a wake for Carrie DeKoffin, whose grieving friends and family members would love for your to come shed a tear and raise a glass of Guinness to the deceased beloved gal.
The Party To Die For Lives On!
Actually, Carrie DeKoffin is a fictitious character, but nobody really needs to know that. What’s important is that the wake is a grand excuse to come together, to celebrate the life of someone who would want us all to be merry and festive. What would Carrie have wanted? She would have wanted us to be merry, to listen to Celtic music, dance, drink ales, porters, lagers and wines, and consume delicious bites of food. That’s what she would have wanted, and that’s what we’re going to do.
Tickets required. Tears optional.
Since you’re attending The Wake, be sure to introduce yourself to Carrie’s family members who will be in attendance. It’s the best way to learn about the recently deceased, since you’re essentially (legally) crashing the affair!
Everyone is invited to attend The Wake, an annual fundraiser for the Irish Classical Theatre Company.
The Wake 2017
Friday, February 24th, 7-10:30 p.m.
The Atrium @ Rich’s located at 1 Robert Rich Way in Buffalo
$50 Early Bird Special for ICTC Subscribers (before 12/31/2016); $55 for ICTC Subscribers after 12/31/2016.
$60 general admission | $65 at the door – Your ticket includes admission, free Guinness, wine, & food, fantastic entertainment, surprises at every turn and all the fun you can handle. Group rates are available for parties of 10 or more.
$120 VIP tickets or two for $200 – VIP tickets include access to the exclusive, private VIP reception from 6:30-7:00pm, a private bar and buffet service during the event & one complimentary pint glass per person.
To find out more about The Wake 2017 call 853-ICTC (4282) or visit www.irishclassicaltheatre.