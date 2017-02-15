Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

The Showplace Theatre could be yours…

5 Comments

The Buffalo Showplace Theatre is for sale or for lease. The iconic music and dance hall has seen some of the top national bands play its stage, although that was some time ago. The theater recently underwent a good amount of work, and is open, although not at the capacity that it once was. Now opportunity knocks for anyone looking to take over this infamous joint, hopefully with all of the right intentions.

Features include:

  • Originally transformed from movie theater to live concert venue in 1993
  • Floor has been completely leveled, NO PITCH
  • New roof, New gutters, New plumbing, New full service bar, New hot water tank, New Sprinkler system, New windows, New electric, New stage and New alleyway sidewalks with drains.
  • Legal capacity 821 persons
  • Licensed for public assembly, live music, DJ and restaurant.
  • 16’ ceilings
  • Walk in cooler
  • Updated, ample bathrooms
  • Mezzanine with private rooms
  • View interior photos on Facebook – Showplace Theatre
  • Near Buffalo State College
  • Indoor & outdoor security cameras
  • Air conditioned
  • Parking available in area

Now the 6200 sq. ft. theater could be yours for $450K. 

The potential of this theater is endless. From parties and events, to theatrical and music shows. It’s time to carry on the legacy.

Get connected: Real Estate Broker – Hastings Cohn Real Estate 716-886-3325 (office)

Tagged with: , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
  • greenca

    A street address beyond “Near Buffalo State College’ would have been useful.

  • Ivan Putski Jr

    putting doors on the stalls and a seat on the toilets would have been a huge upgrade. That place was scuzzy…I loved it.

  • UrbanLove

    you mean, glass block windows didn’t entice people to this venue??? What gives?

  • Andy Wulf

    Really though, is anyone surprised by this?

    Forgive the snark, but let’s not forget the Showplace’s glory days were a time when there weren’t anywhere near as many venues in Buffalo, especially midsize ones. Look at how many competitors have opened their doors in the intervening years between its closure and its reopening: just off the top of my head, Iron Works, Sportsmens, Babeville, The Waiting Room, the Varsity Theater. It’s not like we attract spectacularly more touring acts today than we did in the ’90s and early ’00s. It’s safe to say the market is pretty well saturated now.

    I’d love to see the building reused for some purpose, but I doubt it will be as performance space. I guess we’ll see what happens.

  • GUEST

    Just curious – why would they level the floors?

    Part of the appeal of seeing a show there was being able to stand in the back and still be able to see over the people in front of you.