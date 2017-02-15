The Showplace Theatre could be yours…

The Buffalo Showplace Theatre is for sale or for lease. The iconic music and dance hall has seen some of the top national bands play its stage, although that was some time ago. The theater recently underwent a good amount of work, and is open, although not at the capacity that it once was. Now opportunity knocks for anyone looking to take over this infamous joint, hopefully with all of the right intentions.
Features include:
- Originally transformed from movie theater to live concert venue in 1993
- Floor has been completely leveled, NO PITCH
- New roof, New gutters, New plumbing, New full service bar, New hot water tank, New Sprinkler system, New windows, New electric, New stage and New alleyway sidewalks with drains.
- Legal capacity 821 persons
- Licensed for public assembly, live music, DJ and restaurant.
- 16’ ceilings
- Walk in cooler
- Updated, ample bathrooms
- Mezzanine with private rooms
- View interior photos on Facebook – Showplace Theatre
- Near Buffalo State College
- Indoor & outdoor security cameras
- Air conditioned
- Parking available in area
Now the 6200 sq. ft. theater could be yours for $450K.
The potential of this theater is endless. From parties and events, to theatrical and music shows. It’s time to carry on the legacy.
Get connected: Real Estate Broker – Hastings Cohn Real Estate 716-886-3325 (office)