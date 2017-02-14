The Long (and dangerous) Winding Road… that leads you to your door.

West bound on the 198 – “V1 jumped curb, it [hit] light poles 181 and [then] 183 damaging them. V1 hit tree coming to rest. Driver taken to ECMC.” Monday, August 20, 2012

On a drive through the 198, I saw a gray hair woman scurrying across the south bound Delaware ramp. She was putting out new plastic flowers, the old ones having disappeared. On other side of the bridge another set of flowers could be seen at the on ramp. Over the last five or six years flowers have been put out for people, including the 2015 accident in the park meadow. However, focusing on one important accident is a case study, looking at all the accidents is an analysis of efficiencies and effectiveness. If the 198 produces more than the average of accidents, it is neither efficient nor effective at getting people from one location to another.

“V1 merged into right lane from on ramp to 198 WB from Grant St. cutting off V2. V2 slammed on brakes and spun out into the median. V2 bounced off the median and the rear of V2 came into contact with the driver’s side of V1. V1 left the scene. V3 traveling down 198 west in the left lane struck the left rear of V2.” Tuesday, August 13, 2013

During the three year study – 2011 to 2014 – the NYDOT found that the 198 was outperforming most other expressways in the state. It was producing more accidents than its counterparts, roughly 558 of them over the three year study. The Mainline Segment – Grant to Parkside – has some interesting accident rates. For instance, the Grant Lincoln Parkway to Delaware Avenue segment has a 1.64 acc/mvm (accidents per motor vehicle mile) vs. 1.06 acc/mvm Statewide. The Delaware Ave ramps have a 4.05 acc/mvm rate, 4 times the state average. Driving along the 198 from Parkside to Delaware has a 1.95 acc/mvm, roughly twice the state average. The winding 198 must have some tricks, because from Elmwood Ave to the Iroquois Drive exit it scored a 2.96 acc/mvm, or 3 times the state average. The average for all of the state is 1.06 the upper limit is 1.08. This is compared to the 198’s average of 1.96, almost twice as accident prone.

Of the 558 accidents, 236 of them (42%) involved injuries. Alternatively, 322 of them (58%) produced property damage that including having to replace light poles, fixing guard rails, knocking down trees in the park or street, or simply to their own and other’s cars. A lamp standard can cost $5,000 for a cheap one, not including the labor and machines to put it in. While monetizing accidents is cruel, it is worth noting what our tax dollars are paying for. Because it only gets worse when we look at the cost of an injury.

“Driver traveling west on 198, Driver stated she drove into water puddle in roadway, slide off roadway, struck metal pole. Then vehicle struck a tree off roadway and metal fence. Driver sustained injury to head and right hand. Cut from vehicle by Buffalo Fire.” Monday, August 26th, 2013

I would image that the lost of the car was marginal compare to the injuries the above driver sustained. More than the negligible $1000 marker used in the NYDOT study. The lost time at work, medical costs and the shear pain makes one think twice about using the 198. Icy conditions do have an influencing factor, however, icy conditions on other expressways such as the I-190 and the I-90 don’t seem to have as much effect. Simply, driving along the 198 including the wavy sections accounts for 36% of all accident locations. It appears that the snake like wave of the 198 as compared to most expressways is negatively affecting its driving conditions in rain, sleet, snow, and essentially, 3 of the 4 driving seasons here in Buffalo.

“Driver traveling east on 198 [ Delaware Ave to Parkside] states he was cut off by truck at the intersection of Parkside. Attempting to avoid an accident, driver went off roadway and struck a large tree.” Tuesday, October 23rd, 2012

Speeding, distracted driving, and heavy traffic are the main reasons for accidents nation wide. If we add in icy conditions, being exhausted and a huge number of college students (Grant St ramp) and we have some very poor driving conditions on such as sort little highway.

“V2 was stopped in heavy traffic due to accident up ahead. V1 stated he was tired and didn’t realize V2 was stopped.” Saturday, October 13th, 2012

“V1 drifted off the roadway and struck the light pole # 175.” Friday, July 18, 2014

It is also a bit strange to have intersections, signals and stop signs on a road called an expressway, when we do…isn’t it really performing like a road? The Parkside intersection – not included in the Mainline/Wavy accidents mentioned previously – accounts for another 28% of accidents. In only 3.592 miles the 198 produced 558 accidents over three years. This is roughly 186 accidents a year, 51.78 accidents per mile, or 1 every 7.05 days .

“V1 was WB on 198 at Parkside making left on red arrow when V2 was EB on 198 at Parkside going straight with a yellow light. V1 and V2 collided. V1 spun out, V2 overturned.” Tuesday, September 03, 2013

Interestingly, the NYDOT wanted to see what sort of changes happened after the speed limit was dropped. Additionally, what sort of affect the stop signs on ramps had. So, they “pulled” a sampling. They counted the number of accidents from June 1st to October 31st 2015. Interestingly, 24 light poles (about $5000 each) were hit with 50 mph, compared to zero at 30 mph. Also noted are the 9 times cars landed in the median, again zero for 30 mph. There were 63 sideswipes with 50 mph, zero for 30 mph. While there was one car that went off the road at 30mph, there were 86 off road accidents with 50 mph. Cars spinning out, flipping over, and drivers needing to be cut out of their cars…zero. One did get hung up on a guard rail after the speed change, but that person also fled and abandoned the car. The accident rate dropped from 15.5 per month to 4.6, one third of the previous rate.

“V1 went off road striking speed limit sign.” Monday, April 15, 2013

While the 30mph limit appears to have had an impact, dropping down to 4.6 accidents a month is considerable, I am thinking that that policeman standing by the road with the velocimeter held out for all to see had an impact.

“In conjunction with the posted speed limit reduction from 50mph to 30mph, a heavy police presence was implement to help enforce the new condition. Drivers were aware of the strict enforcement during this time and it may have led to fewer accidents over those five months.” NYS Route 198 Corridor Draft Design Report, Volume 1

“V1 traveling east left roadway and struck curb and metal light pole that was on side of the road. Light pole was knocked down from previous accident.” Sunday, April 21, 2013

In the end, it may be best to just ditch not just a poorly designed expressway, but one that isn’t even straight. I don’t know of any other expressways that has “wavy sections”, nor curves and swerves the way this one does. In essence, maybe there is another more efficient and effective right of way that could be utilized… one that doesn’t send insurance premium through the roof. And since the NYDOT has to eminent domain land in the park anyway, maybe we should be looking due north for some eminent domain-able land. Or simply explain to the Railroad…its time to share their straightaway so cars can safely get cross town quickly, efficiently and effectively.

(Blue is tunnel, Yellow and Pink above ground)

Extra Reading:

“While traveling west on Rt 198, driver of V1 stated that she lost control of the vehicle causing it to flip and land in the trees on the side of the road.” Sunday, January 15, 2012

“V1 lost control and hit a pole at the 198 E, Main St exit” Wednesday, January 29, 2014

“V1 spun out while avoiding another vehicle.” Thursday, January 30, 2014

“Vehicle slipped on ice, went off the road, hit a light post, and flipped over landing on driver’s side window.” Monday, February 10, 2014

“Hit and Run V1 (Tractor trailer) sideswiped V2 as V2 was entering 198 east.” Friday, April 04, 2014

“Driver of V1, which was traveling east on 198 approaching the 33 EB ramp, collided into the rear of V2 which was stopped in traffic on 198 ramp. The impact caused V2 to collide with V3.” Monday April 14, 2014

“V2 slowed down in traffic for an ambulance with its lights and sirens activated, and was struck by V1.” Wednesday 14, 2014

“V1 stuck median/curb when hydroplane in puddle of water on Rt 198 near Delaware.” Monday, July 09, 2014

“V2 E on 198 bumped from behind by V1. V1 then passed V2 sideswiping V2. V2 spun out coming to a stop.” Tuesday April 22, 2014

“V2 stopped at stop sign was struck from behind by V1. Driver of V1 backed up and struck diver of V2 who exited his vehicle. Driver of V1 left the scene.” Sunday, February 05, 2014