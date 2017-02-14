The Grove and Bon Bon’s Gluten Free Bakery join the Ellicott Square Building’s Food Court

The Ellicott Square Building has added a couple of new edible features to its daily regimen. The Grove and Bon Bon’s Gluten Free Bakery have both opened inside the grand lobby.
The Grove (lead image) originated as a food truck in Buffalo. The lobby of the building adds an entirely different element to the business – one that four wheels just can’t accommodate. Now The Grove is both mobile and stationary, offering the best of both worlds to its customers. The Grove is in the business of offering all sorts of delights, including cold-pressed bottles of juice, smoothies, breakfasts ranging from chia seed pudding to banana pancakes, lunch offerings such as bone broth and a superfood salad, along with coffee, tea, and shots (not those kind of shots, Buffalo).
Bon Bon’s Gluten Free Bakery is not just a bakery, it’s a sweet stop that takes into consideration the dietary restrictions of its customers. The bakery specializes in gluten free goodies, which bakers and confectioners perfected at their original location in West Seneca. Offerings at this delicious downtown depot include spritz cookies, cupcakes, cannoli cones, brownies, turnovers, etc.
It looks as if the Ellicottville Square Building (295 Main Street) is finally adding a real food court element to its business repertoire. These two new culinary hotspots join Joseph’s Panini Stand, Ellicott Square Trading Company, and Charlie the Butcher Express in the lavish atrium. Let’s hope that this trend continues to the outer storefronts of the building (across from Fireman’s Park), which could incorporate patios the length of the building. Now how would that be for something sensational?
The Grove Juice Truck | In-house at the Ellicott Square Building and on the road | Facebook
Bon Bon’s Gluten Free Bakery | Ellicott Square Building | Facebook
