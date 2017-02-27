Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

The Future of the North Park Branch Library appears muddled

21 Comments

The North Buffalo Organization (NBO) is putting some feelers out into the community, to determine exactly what people are thinking when it comes to landmarking the North Park Branch Library. After Benderson Development dropped its plans to build out the corner of Hertel and Delaware, due to community outcry, it was thought that another party would step up and purchase the site. That never happened. At the same time, Common Council did not rule the building as historic, so it did not obtain any sort of landmark status.

Apparently Delaware District Councilman Joel Feroleto is concerned, because during the height of public outcry, a number of people stated that they would purchase the building, if that’s what it would take to save it. Since then, there has been no one stepping up to make the purchase. Now members of the community are wondering what will eventually happen to the corner. Seeing that this is ‘The Gateway’ to Hertel Avenue, it’s important to determine the appropriate action… but how will that be determined now?

According to NBO, a flyer has being circulating, stating that a public hearing will take place this Tuesday, February 28th at 2:00 PM at City Hall, Buffalo Common Council Chamber, 13th Floor. The hearing is being held to help determine landmark status  of the North Park Library. It will be interesting to see who shows up at this meeting, considering that there is no looming threat to the building. NBO states that it has not taken sides regarding the future of the site, and is looking to the community to share their opinions. If you have something to share, you can send an e-mail to editor@northbuffalo.org. NBO will compile the sentiments and share them at a future time.

In 2014, Benderson’s offer to purchase the site was $350,000, which was the highest bid made at the time. 

  • Bringing back Buffalo

    ” After Benderson Development dropped its plans to build out the corner of Hertel and Delaware, due to community outcry, it was thought that another party would step up and purchase the site. That never happened.”

    All talk and no action by a vocal minority….well done obstructionists.

  • breckenridge

    If this were in a different location, it could make for a really cool single family home conversion. I just don’t see many good uses for it on that intersection. Maybe a museum or visitor center of some kind? That’s a bit of a stretch…

  • Flyguy2pt0

    Landmark status will not activate this site. I cant see how this is such a spectacular building either and yet historic building hoarders just have to keep it. Im pretty sure there is a difference between preservationists and the extreme wing of preservation hoarders out there who like to collect buildings no someone elses dime. Im all for historic preservation but geez there’s also something to be said about choosing your battles. Alot of exaggerated statements are made during passionate community meetings. Perhaps this must save will sit there idle for 5-10 years only costing money to upkeep and not contributing to the tax base. Perhaps it will degrade into a blighted corner! What a great contribution to the community! As a “must save” worthy of smacking a landmark title on it we watch a real shot at redeveloping the site with additional density and tax base contributions walk away. Sorry but landmark tagging this branch library cheapens/ dilutes landmark designations of truly significant structures around the city.

  • Neilio

    Holy crap. Just knock it over and develop the corner into something useful. It’s just an old library, not the Taj Mahal.

  • Sabres00

    I talked to someone a while back who was going to buy it and there was a steep cost for asbestos and lead removal that the city applied to the property. For some reason the buyer can’t remove it on their own.

    • Johnny Pizza

      I’m sure the buyer can remove it on their own dime, but not literally on their own.
      Its illegal to remove asbestos as a private individual if its over a certain amount of asbestos. That’s done for obvious reasons, namely public safety. We wouldn’t want to sell Joe Schmoe a building filled with asbestos if he didn’t have the financial ability to clean it up. Otherwise he could start throwing the asbestos curb side.

      • 300miles

        I agree with your point entirely, but isn’t that what the new owners of AM&A’s did downtown? (remove the asbestos themselves instead of hiring an established asbestos removal service?)

    • G Orty

      The city doesn’t apply a cost for abatement. The EPA has clear regulations and restrictions about how it’s either removed or contained, which is why there’s extra cost. That’s a cost that any contractor will include in their bid for work, or if it’s a large amount, a dedicated abatement contractor would be hired. There is ACM (asbestos containing material) and lead all over buildings of this era – actually anything pre-1970s – in roofing, windows, paint, insulation, floor tile, all kinds of sealants, etc. The cost of work with associated abatement is higher than for work without, naturally, but this generally does not prevent a legitimately interested buyer from purchasing, because it should never be a surprise to anyone who is in the business of renovating buildings like this.

  • Lori

    The community is more concerned with maintaining the green space at this corner. At the community meetings, the majority of the comments were around how to preserve this park space against the possibility of development at an intersection where there are already vacant spaces in the existing developed strips. There’s a concern that Hertel and Delaware could look like neighboring Hertel and Elmwood with poorly used/maintained strips where chronic vacancy depresses the area. More development doesn’t automatically mean more life in a neighborhood, whereas the small green space with old trees provides a contrast to the parking lots and chain stores filling the other three corners.

    • Johnny Pizza

      “how to preserve this park space against the possibility of development ”
      Very simple. Get our check book, write $350,000.00 paid to the order of the City of Buffalo.

    • Disqusminiscus

      Its on a corner with several strip malls and marks the end of the “hertel strip” its not likely whatever replaces it will be all that appealing. Personally Im ok with the cute old library and green space at that corner. Not like it’s a big lot full of mass opportunity at this moment.

  • Johnny Pizza

    “The North Buffalo Organization (NBO) is putting some feelers out into the community, to determine exactly what people are thinking when it comes to landmarking the North Park Branch Library.”

    “NBO states that it has not taken sides regarding the future of the site, and is looking to the community to share their opinions.”

    Hey I’m not taking sides on what we have for dinner tonight, but what toppings do you want on the pizza?

  • BuffaLife

    Such a shame this pile of garbage, excuse me, “historic” garbage, is still sitting there. Preservation that makes sense such as the Richardson Complex should always be an option, but when we’re talking about a shack on the corner of a major intersection, “preservationists” better have a stronger position than just that “it’s historic.” No, it’s not. It’s a rundown corner in a highly visible part of North Buffalo and you are contributing to its continued decay.

    • G Orty

      Preservation isn’t about just saving beautiful, landmark buildings like the Richardson Complex, but attempts to preserve defining pieces of communities (and notably libraries are historically centers of communities) for the benefit of recording a way of life that is otherwise out of reach. That you feel this building is run-down is just a symptom of a culture of disposability that has gotten us into a mess of unsustainable living, and arguably caused real lasting damage to our world. Unless the structure is condemned, there’s no reason this site couldn’t be adapted and reused creatively.

      • eagercolin

        “there’s no reason this site couldn’t be adapted and reused creatively.”

        The fact that nobody actually wants to adapt and reuse it would seem to be a reason why it can’t happen.

        • J G

          I’m sure a whole bunch of your friends probably said the same thing about the Richardson and now look what’s going to happen there.

  • WNYer

    Anyone know the parcel’s acreage?

  • greenca

    For the people who want to maintain the building and green space. How? There is no commercial viability to this building for a simple reason: How are you going to attract customers? There isn’t available street parking nearby, it’s on the very edge of any dense housing, and has almost no walk-by traffic since it sits on a busy auto-centric intersection. For a commercial enterprise to survive, it needs foot traffic or street parking somewhat nearby in numbers far greater than what exists. It could perhaps return to use as a library, but even then it’s appeal is really limited to those who live within walking distance. (For as hideous as the current library location is, at least it’s more convenient.)

  • eagercolin

    “After Benderson Development dropped its plans to build out the corner of Hertel and Delaware, due to community outcry, it was thought that another party would step up and purchase the site. That never happened . . . during the height of public outcry, a number of people stated that they would purchase the building, if that’s what it would take to save it. Since then, there has been no one stepping up to make the purchase.”

    Hilarious.

  • JSmith37

    I thought the Benderson proposal was decent, if architecturally bland and forgettable. I guess the good news is that the Green Code is already in effect for this N-3C parcel, and any proposal for a replacement building will be required to be two or three stories, built to the sidewalk along both Hertel and Delaware, parking in the rear yard only, etc. So one way or the other, either the old building will be reused or the corner will be “repaired”.