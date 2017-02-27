The Future of the North Park Branch Library appears muddled

The North Buffalo Organization (NBO) is putting some feelers out into the community, to determine exactly what people are thinking when it comes to landmarking the North Park Branch Library. After Benderson Development dropped its plans to build out the corner of Hertel and Delaware, due to community outcry, it was thought that another party would step up and purchase the site. That never happened. At the same time, Common Council did not rule the building as historic, so it did not obtain any sort of landmark status.

Apparently Delaware District Councilman Joel Feroleto is concerned, because during the height of public outcry, a number of people stated that they would purchase the building, if that’s what it would take to save it. Since then, there has been no one stepping up to make the purchase. Now members of the community are wondering what will eventually happen to the corner. Seeing that this is ‘The Gateway’ to Hertel Avenue, it’s important to determine the appropriate action… but how will that be determined now?

According to NBO, a flyer has being circulating, stating that a public hearing will take place this Tuesday, February 28th at 2:00 PM at City Hall, Buffalo Common Council Chamber, 13th Floor. The hearing is being held to help determine landmark status of the North Park Library. It will be interesting to see who shows up at this meeting, considering that there is no looming threat to the building. NBO states that it has not taken sides regarding the future of the site, and is looking to the community to share their opinions. If you have something to share, you can send an e-mail to editor@northbuffalo.org. NBO will compile the sentiments and share them at a future time.

In 2014, Benderson’s offer to purchase the site was $350,000, which was the highest bid made at the time.