The Backyard Atelier features Creative Nature Play

Author: Madeleine Obrochta

Heard at Tifft Nature Preserve during a balmy February Saturday morning,

“What are you afraid of?”

“I’m afraid of ants that BITE!”

And

“Elves are sneaky…”

“Just like Santa!”

With combined play materials from Tifft Nature Preserve and The Backyard Atelier, children were able to let their imaginations run free at the Pop Up Playdate Café as they played with new friends. Because of the warm weather, big mud puddles were available for the kids to put their mud suits to good use!

All the children decided to collaborate on a huge “feast” with food prepared from sand. Many of the little ones prepared their sand dishes in the kitchen, while the rest set the table and shared bites. After the feast a few of the children decided to make a cupcake store, and made trades with the neighboring ice cream shop.

By the end of the event, all the kids were a little muddy, had made new friends, and all had big smiles across their faces. It turned out that it was not only the children who were having fun. While the parents watched their children make friends and get messy, they were making new friends of their own. Parents were able to talk about life passions and parenting struggles while enjoying their Tipico Coffee and Butter Block pastries.

Dave Bauer, local author joined the fun as well. His first book, “What’s Under That Rock, Papa?” is a wonderfully illustrated, interactive story for children to experience with an adult. Dave’s understanding of backyard nature leads children and adults on a journey of discovery and insight. Creative Nature Play is Dave’s vision for ways to encourage the native curiosity in children for discovering wonder in nature.

Check it all out yourself with your family, an ideal outdoor play experience for small children up to age seven. Saturday, March 25, 10 am to 12 pm at Tifft Nature Preserve. Register online at Pop Up Play Date Café.

Madeleine Obrochta is a senior English Major at SUNY Fredonia. She is currently interning for Dave Bauer, and is involved in the work of Creative Nature Play.