Sunday is one of the best days for running. It’s also a great day getting together with friends. If you combine the two, then you get Sunday Runday. The running series is based around coffee shops and group runs. Runners meet at coffee shops throughout Buffalo and the region, before embarking upon 3 or 5 mile treks – all paces are welcome.

After the run, participants are invited to stick around for brunch at the designated café. For example, this coming Sunday Runday takes place at BreadHive on the city’s West Side. Runners will explore the West Side, encountering all sorts of mapped out wonders and curiosities.

Upcoming locations will be Sweetness 7 in the Upper West Side, Undergrounds Cafe in the Old First Ward, Daily Planet in North Buffalo & Steamworks in Lockport. Expect Niagara Falls, East Aurora, Williamsville, Hamburg and other locations coming soon.

Get your run in before the Super Bowl! It’s easy, and you’ll thank yourself later when you sit down to chow down while watching the big game.

Turn by turn directions will be provided. This is FREE and all paces are welcome. Please feel free to invite people.

This is the second year that this organized group run series has taken place. The runs are great for those practicing for the Buffalo Marathon, or anyone looking to meet up with other runners.

Sunday Runday | BreadHive

Sunday, February 5, 2017

9 AM – 10 AM

BreadHive | 402 Connecticut Street | Buffalo, New York 14213

See this Facebook event to learn more about the upcoming run.