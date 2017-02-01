Sunday in the Cemetery Concert & Lecture Series

Forest Lawn is a popular place to visit for many reasons. Of course people visit their deceased loved ones, in surroundings that are second to none in the region. The cemetery is a wonderful place to walk and run. There are also plenty of tours to take.

On top of that, the cemetery runs a Sunday in the Cemetery Concert and Lecture Series which gets under way this weekend. The series (February through April) takes place in both the historic chapel and the Margaret L. Wendt Archive and Resource Center, depending on the subject matter.

To add interest to the series, both venues are inspirational in their own ways – the Forest Lawn Chapel even has a recently restored mighty Wurlitzer organ. And the Margaret L. Wendt Archive and Resource Center? Well, it’s also a pretty awesome space, as you can see by the lead image.

It all starts this Sunday, February 5 at 2 p.m.

“From the Forest Lawn Archives: Lost Photographs From Long Ago”

– A fascinating look at photographs which, in most cases, have not been seen by the public in more than 100 years. Recently discovered glass plate negatives of historical photographs of Forest Lawn show the progression of the landscape, activities and people of bygone eras. Forest Lawn Archivist, Matthew Golebiewski has painstakingly cleaned and digitized these images, and will share them with the world at this exclusive session.

The full schedule of this year’s Sunday in the Cemetery programs include:

February 5 – From the Forest Lawn Archives: Lost Photographs From Long Ago

February 12 – Wurlitzer Organ Concert – Love Stories from the Heart

February 19 – Buffalo’s East Side Industry and the Forest Lawn Connection

February 26 – Buffalo Cemeteries: A Grave Discussion

March 5 – The Jesse Ketchum Medal and its Winners

March 12 – Wurlitzer Organ Concert

March 19 – Hamlin Park: A 20th Century View

March 26 – Lost and Found: Celebrating 150 years of the SPCA

April 2 – The Electrifying Fall of Rainbow City: Spectacle and Assassination at the 1901 World’s Fair

April 9 – The Knox Family and Knox Farm

April 23 – Wurlitzer Organ Concert – A Day to Remember

April 30 – Imperfect Union – The Civil War Story of Samuel Wilkeson and His Son Bayard

Tickets for all events are on sale now. They are $15 for general admission (or $10 for pay-per-view). Members of the Forest Lawn Heritage Foundation will enjoy FREE tickets to all of the presentations in the Margaret L. Wendt Archive and Resource Center.

Even if you can’t attend the programs in person, you can participate in most of them remotely through Forest Lawn’s “pay per view” option (available for events in the Wendt Center).

To purchase tickets go to forest-lawn.com or call (716) 332-2233.