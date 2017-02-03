It’s baaaaack!
Buffalo’s biggest psychic fair is heading back to Statler City for another spellbinding event. The event has given a wide array of psychic enthusiasts a centralized location to gather, while demonstrating their enlightened abilities. From card readings to stage shows, this event is a great way to learn about the region’s who’s who when it comes to psychic related people and phenomena.
Come and find out what messages are waiting for you from the other side.
Statler City Psychic Fair is sponsored by Spiritually Rooted, and is attended by the NY Psychic Fair community. You can learn more about a few of the psychics that will be attending this year’s event by clicking here. A number of these psychics are known far beyond this region – this is an excellent opportunity to find the one that’s right for you.
Statler City Psychic Fair 2017
Sponsored by Spiritually Rooted
Sunday February 5, 2017
Statler City 107 Delaware Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14202
11am – 6pm
Tickets are $5 and will include entry into the historic venue, vendors and a meet and greet with your favorite psychic mediums. Private Readings will also be avail.