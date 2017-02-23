Here is a spectacular opportunity to get inside a maritime museum that few Buffalonians are even aware of. The Buffalo Harbor Museum is a splendid example of this city’s nautical history that can not be found anywhere else. The top tier exhibits are wonderfully displayed in a way that makes it easy to navigate. The history of Buffalo’s waterfront is encapsulated within this downtown treasure of a museum, which is why it is such a wonder that very few people ever get the opportunity to tour the building.
Allow at least 60 minutes in total to enjoy this unique collection of models, maps, ship artifacts, personal gear, logbooks, disaster accounts, and more. Examples from several collections of period photos and of archived newspapers from the mid-1800s to the 1970s will also be on display.
This Spotlight Tour, given by Explore Buffalo, not only takes participants through the gallery itself, there are also opportunities to explore the archives and storage rooms within the building – be sure to dress appropriately, because it tends to get cold in these lesser viewed areas. Tour guides are referring to this as an Inside Parka Tour. But don’t let the cold stop you from attending this spectacular historic tour.
Spotlight Tour of 2017 – Explore Buffalo and the Buffalo Harbor Museum
The first tour will start at 1:15 and the last will start at 3:15.
Sunday, February 26, 2017 | 1 PM – 4 PM
Please also note the areas of the mini-tours are NOT handicap accessible as several flights of stairs are involved. The main museum is handicap accessible if you enter from Pearl St.
General photos during the tour are allowed, but no direct photos of photos on walls or displays are allowed.
The first-floor museum has a gift shop.
After your tour, please enjoy complimentary hot chocolate!
COST: Admission: $25
Photo credit: Buffalo Harbor Museum