Spotlight Tour of 2017 – Explore Buffalo and the Buffalo Harbor Museum

Here is a spectacular opportunity to get inside a maritime museum that few Buffalonians are even aware of. The Buffalo Harbor Museum is a splendid example of this city’s nautical history that can not be found anywhere else. The top tier exhibits are wonderfully displayed in a way that makes it easy to navigate. The history of Buffalo’s waterfront is encapsulated within this downtown treasure of a museum, which is why it is such a wonder that very few people ever get the opportunity to tour the building.

Allow at least 60 minutes in total to enjoy this unique collection of models, maps, ship artifacts, personal gear, logbooks, disaster accounts, and more. Examples from several collections of period photos and of archived newspapers from the mid-1800s to the 1970s will also be on display.

This Spotlight Tour, given by Explore Buffalo, not only takes participants through the gallery itself, there are also opportunities to explore the archives and storage rooms within the building – be sure to dress appropriately, because it tends to get cold in these lesser viewed areas. Tour guides are referring to this as an Inside Parka Tour. But don’t let the cold stop you from attending this spectacular historic tour.

Spotlight Tour of 2017 – Explore Buffalo and the Buffalo Harbor Museum 

The first tour will start at 1:15 and the last will start at 3:15.

Sunday, February 26, 2017 | 1 PM – 4 PM

Lower Lakes Marine Historical Society – 66 Erie Street, Buffalo, New York 14202

Please also note the areas of the mini-tours are NOT handicap accessible as several flights of stairs are involved. The main museum is handicap accessible if you enter from Pearl St.

General photos during the tour are allowed, but no direct photos of photos on walls or displays are allowed.

The first-floor museum has a gift shop.

After your tour, please enjoy complimentary hot chocolate!

COST: Admission: $25

See Facebook event page

Photo credit: Buffalo Harbor Museum 

  • Doug Wallis

    I had a conversation with the head of the Buffalo Historical Society and asked why there isn’t some sort of joint advertising between all the museums in Buffalo. Buy 1 ticket and its good at the BHS, Teddy Roosevelt Museum, Maritime Museum, the Pierce Arrow Museum, etc. Wish we had the Bicycle Museum. That would have made a great addition. Its just disappointing that (local or visitor) buys a ticket and there should be some list of other museums on it to help attract patrons. It just seems there is very little cross pollination and networking in Buffalo. A successful museum should help direct patrons to other museums. It will in the long run benefit both. Instead each seems to go it alone and fail/succeed on their own too.