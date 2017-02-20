So close, you can almost taste it.

Although the highly anticipated Porter-Niagara ped-bike bridge and observation landing is not quite open for excursions, it appears as if the only thing holding it up might be a ribbon cutting ceremony. Over the weekend, the weather was unseasonably warm, which meant that people were out and about on foot and on bikes. I noticed that some of those people had walked out onto the observation platform, and that’s how I managed to wrangle some images of the yet-to-be-open waterfront walkway/bridge.
In a previous post, I pointed out that along with the walkway and the bridge, there was also a secondary path leading down towards the water’s edge.
Once open, this is going to be the perfect place to watch the crew teams during West Side Rowing Club’s annual regattas. There’s a hill of grass that is perfect for lounging and viewing the action (lead image).
It’s also the perfect spot to take a break when on long cycling excursions. The pedestrian overpass also offers protection for the beating sun or a light rain. As for the path, it ends just before the Peace Bridge, but you can see how tempting it would be to extend it along the Black Rock Channel.
It won’t be long before this key ped-bike connectivity is open, which will once again allow pedestrians and cyclists to get from Niagara Street to Lasalle Park effortlessly. Once the bike lanes are added to Niagara Street (next phase), it’s going to be smooth sailing… er, biking, from then on.