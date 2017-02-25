Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Signs of new life at 392 Pearl Street

Work is underway on 392 Pearl Street, a relatively obscure building in the Chippewa area that features a four-story center atrium and glass elevator, skylights and interior windows for maximizing ambient light. The building, owned by downstate investor Havey Kaylie (392 Pearl Properties), boasts 8,967 sq.ft. on the ground floor to 9,287 sq.ft. on the office floors. 

Renovation of the exterior of the first floor commercial facade has begun – work includes the removal of a central black awning, as well as a bland monotone facade surface that closely resembled Dryvit. This building joins most of the rest of this Pearl Street block, from Huron to Chippewa, in the realm of new renovations.

 

