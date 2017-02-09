Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Shake It, Don’t Brake It Party

For the love of bikes, GObike Buffalo is, once again, hosting its celebrated annual bike-lovers’ event known as the Shake It, Don’t Brake It party. This is the perfect excuse for bike enthusiasts to meet up, to share their fondness for their pedal powered mobiles, to drink locally brewed beer, and to dance to the tunes of one of the city’s funkiest keyboardists – Miles from Fashion Expo 1990 (now Laubes Old Spain).

A night to celebrate the ones who always take us home, our true loves, our bicycles.

Not only is this event a blast, it’s also a fundraiser for one of this city’s worthiest non-profits – GObike Buffalo. The funds raised at the event will be directed to the organization’s community workshop. 

  • Love your bikes
  • Drink Flying Bison (complimentary with entry)
  • Eat sweets
  • Listen to Laubes Old Spain
  • Dance (DJ to be announced)
  • Check out the hostel

Free for Members

$10 for non-members

$20 reduced price membership @ the door

Friday, February 10, 2017 | 7PM – 10 PM

Hostel Buffalo-Niagara | 667 Main Street | Buffalo, New York

