Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino Expansion Readies to Open

1 Comment

It won’t be long until the $40 million expansion of the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino opens for business. The exterior of the addition looks pretty ready to go, significantly adding to the overall appearance of the casino complex.

Since originally opening its initial phase in the Cobblestone District, many suspected that there would be additional phase(s) opening in the future. Well, the future has arrived, bringing with it 10+ new table games with a high limit room, over 360 new slots, a performance stage for live entertainment at Stixx Sport, a new non-smoking area, additional retail space, a super-sized Buffalo Savors Grill, a Western Door steakhouse concept restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, and new banquet and meeting space.

Conflicting reports have come in, saying exactly when the new addition will open. There are some that say the build out could open as early as next Friday. Another report says that Friday might be a soft opening, with an official ribbon cutting scheduled to take place at a later date. Either way, the opening day for the expansion is drawing near, and will add some exciting elements to the casino and to the Cobblestone District.

  • Captain Picard

    $40 million and still no poker room. For shame.