Scratch & Shake @ Hydraulic Hearth

It’s a wonder that a mash-up of vinyl and distilled spirits has not been concocted before. Alas, it was bound to happen, especially with so many different characters surrounding the Hydraulic Hearth.
On Sunday, February 19, from 4pm to 10pm vinyl and spirit fans will be coming together for an event called Scratch & Shake. Record fans are invited to come down to sample craft cocktails featuring Lockhouse Spirits, while browsing the fine audio selections at the vinyl swap meet.
So often, we’re running in and out of record shops with no time to do some serious hunting. Now you will have plenty of time to browse, relax, enjoy a cocktail, talk to the vendors, and even catch a hip-hop performance.
Known most for collaborations with MF Doom and the Beastie Boys, Count Bass D will return to Buffalo for his second appearance at Hydraulic Hearth.
“In the spirit of mixing together a few of our favorite pastimes, we expect this to be a fun Sunday for all involved, and we appreciate Lockhouse stepping in with their spirits,” said Hydraulic Hearth proprietor Harry Zemsky.
This is the first event of its kind at the Hydraulic Hearth. Admission is free for this dynamic mashup of vendors and events.
Who: Count Bass D, DJs Optimus Prime and Shane & Tone, record vendors
What: Scratch & Shake – records and cocktails – See Facebook event
Where: Hydraulic Hearth, 716 Swan St, Larkinville (free admission)
When: Sunday, February 19th, 4-10pm
Why: Buy, sell, and trade records while enjoying local craft cocktails
Only the Hydraulic Hearth bar will be open; Amy’s Truck will be on site from 5-8pm serving food. For more information about this and other musical events at Hydraulic Hearth, please visit www.hydraulichearth.com.