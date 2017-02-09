Sabres v. Ducks, Live From Downtown Buffalo (Live Updates)

We are here at Keybank Center for tonight’s matchup between the Sabres and the Ducks. We will be doing period by period live updates as the game progresses.
Pregame Notes
- Evander Kane is dressed and out for warmups and looks to be healthy after a scary fall into the boards after scoring the OT winner on Tuesday. He said he was fine after the game, and it appears he was true to his word.
- Evan Rodrigues and Derek Grant, who was re-claimed off waivers from Nashville, have been called up from Rochester for tonight’s game.
- Justin Bailey, also up from Rochester (hopefully for the rest of the year), is also in the lineup tonight.
- The Ducks have All-Stars Corey Perry and Ryan Getzlaf in their lineup tonight. We are going to have to keep two eyes on those guys at all times to try and contain them.
- It looks like Robin Lehner will get the start in net tonight. Hopefully, he will stay in the crease and lead us to a win over Jonathan Bernier and the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, or is that the Disney’s The Mighty Ducks of Los Angeles? How does that work? The Anaheim Angels in MLB are now the Los Angeles Angels, why are the Ducks, not Mighty anymore and still from Anaheim?
- Update- Evan Rodrigues is a healthy scratch, Big Z Zemgus Girgensons is out with a body injury, and John Gibson is starting in net for Anaheim.
First Period
- No real chances for either team early, Brian Gionta almost got in behind the Duck defense for a breakaway, but tried to initiate contact and lost the puck.
- On a Duck 2 on 1, Robin Lehner flashed the leather and robbed the guy as he was going to his right. I’m just gonna say it, Lehner flashed the Lehner, there.
- Lehner makes another save on a breakaway. The tame effort is easily turned aside by Robin who was in good position at the top of the crease.
- Nick Deslauriers and Jared Boll came together at the Duck’s bench and had a little chat, but decided to hold off as the linesman broke them up. Look for some action between those two big boys later.
- Lehner looks sharp tonight.
- Penalty on Kaner, 2 for holding, Ducks on the Power Play
- Sabres kill off the penalty.
- Things are getting a little chippy here at the end of the first, the refs have missed a couple calls against the Ducks and hits along the boards and scrums in front of the net after the whistle are bubbling up the temperature of this one. The Sabres look sharp and look like they have the intensity level where it needs to be tonight. Maybe Tuesday was the wakeup call they needed.
- And, with 2.4 seconds left, Corey Perry makes a great individual effort to body McCabe off the puck, and scores five-hole. Curses.
- That is just a poor poor finish to a really strong period for the Sabres. It just shows that you can’t take your foot off the gas for a single moment in the NHL. I warned about Perry in the pregame. He just showed why he is one of the premier players in the league.
Go Sabres!