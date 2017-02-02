Resurgence Snags Two Honors at 2017 Best of Craft Beer Awards

Buffalo’s Resurgence Brewery came away with two coveted bronze medal awards at the 2017 Best of Craft Beer Awards competition, held this week in Bend, Ore. Resurgence went up against stiff competition from breweries across the nation. The Ice Boom Bock was honored in the bock category, while the Cucumber Saison was honored in the category of Field Beer. You can see all of the results by clicking here.

“I’m honored to have our beers recognized by a national panel and to see how we rank alongside beers from breweries across the country,” said owner Jeff Ware. “It’s a great experience for us to see how we’re doing on a broader scale, and we’re excited to share our beers with a wider audience. Competitions like these are a great opportunity to get an objective analysis of our beer, and it’s a great feeling to know they stack up well not only in Western New York, but nationally, as well.”

The beer competition was judged by qualified 88 Beer Judge Certification Program judges, making the two awards that much more significant. Ice Boom Bock is currently on tap at Resurgence (and various bars and restaurants), but if you’re looking to try the Cucumber Saison, you’ll have to wait until spring.

