Resurgence Brewing Company to release new line of 16-ounce cans

Cans are back. Restaurants and bars all over the country have renewed their love affair with easily stackable beer cans. Not to mention the enhanced graphics technology that is applied to the cans. Plus, the advantage over breakable bottles and the ability to keep the sun’s rays from penetrating the product.

For a long time, micro brewing individually bottled beers was the only way to go, because all that was needed was a different label. Now that technology has allowed smaller breweries to access canning equipment, we’re starting to see the regionally brewed cans showing up at breweries and local establishments.

One of the first local breweries to take advantage of 12-ounce cans was Resurgence. The brewery fills and distributes the cans from the brewery’s Niagara Street taproom. On February 18, Resurgence plans on rolling out a line of 16-ounce cans. The cans will be sold in four-packs at the brewery (for $10), and will also be available at other market outlets. The styles being canned include Cosmic Truth Session IPA, Lime Berliner Weisse, Citra Mosaic IPA, and Vanilla Cappuccino Ale.

“Demand for new take-home packages, as well as outside the greater Buffalo area continues to grow” owner Jeff Ware said, of the release. “These four-pack cans allow us the opportunity to better meet that need while maintaining our quality specifications. Of course,” he added. “We don’t expect these to get too far!”

The release of each style of beer is said to be coordinated with upcoming holidays. For example, Irish Breakfast Ale will be released in conjunction with St Patrick’s Day. Resurgence previously released a couple of 12 ounce beer cans onto the market – RBC IPA and Blood Orange Saison. This is the first time that the brewery has canned in a 16-ounce container.

For additional info on the brewery, visit www.resurgencebrewing.com. Or stop by in person at 1250 Niagara Street, Buffalo, NY.