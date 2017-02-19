After spending some time at Gene McCarthy’s (Old First Ward Brewing Co.) yesterday, for the 2nd Annual Winter Hop Fest, we finally had our fill of hoppy beers and ventured over to The Barrel Factory (right across the street). My friend had never visited the place before and was blown away by the venue, which gets better and better with every visit. I was psyched to see that the second floor bar, which is primarily used for events such as weddings, was full operational. The bar adds another ingenious element to the venue, which is singular in so many ways. The second floor as a whole is breathtaking, and is apparently starting to become a hot destination for a wide variety of parties and events, including its Spirits and Strategy: Game Night.
The new gin release will kick-off St. Patrick’s Day festivities at Lakeward Spirits where craft cocktails & local NYS beer & wine are available at the craft distillery’s Tasting Room & Store, OPEN on Thurs., Fri., & Sat. from noon to 10 PM!
With so much in its favor, it’s no surprise that the distillery is getting ready to unveil its second spirit release – Lakeward Spirits signature Evergreen Gin. If you have not paid a visit to this marvelous historic site in the Old First Ward, then be sure to do ASAP. What better way to celebrate at a distillery, than with a launch of a new product?
Release of Lakeward Spirits signature Evergreen Gin
Friday, February 24, 2017
Noon to 10 PM
The Barrel Factory – The newly restored, 114 year-old landmark factory at 65 Vandalia Street, corner of Republic Street. Free parking in rear of building off Vandalia.
Buffalo’s largest craft distillery, featuring sustainable practices, spirit production from scratch, & Made-In-USA equipment, has TOURS available on Thurs. – Sat. at 1, 3, & 5 PM!