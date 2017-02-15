Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Registration opens for the annual Buffalo Skyride

Early registration for the annual Buffalo Skyride is  now underway. Anyone looking to secure a slot on this spectacular group bike ride that traverses The Skyway is invited to sign up at this time.

Each year, The Skyride grows in a number of ways, including the pro-bike party that correlates with the event. This year there will be “two groups and two loops”. The first group is made up of more experiences riders, with a longer loop and a faster pace. The second group is made of a more casual segment of cyclists who will set a pace between 10 and 12 mph.

​Remember, as awesome as this ride is, there is a fight to demolish The Skyway. There is a political charge underway that is conducting studies to determine the future of this controversial bridge. So take advantage of this ride while you still can.

The Buffalo Skyride | Sunday, May 21, 2017 | Register here

