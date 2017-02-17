Rediscover Your Region: Shaking the Shack Nasties

Who would have ever thought that a couple of local guys could make fishing look so cool? Ryan Shea and Nathan Carr, owners/operators at Brookdog Fishing Company, are about to show us just how awesome the art of fishing can be, year round in and around Buffalo.
This time, they take us out to Lake Erie tributaries in search of steelhead, brown trout… and “maybe even a rogue salmon.” Listening to Ryan and Nathan talk about “chasing the right conditions” and enjoying the great outdoors as much as catching a fish, it makes you want to be right out with them in search of the crisp fresh air and fish laden tributaries. Actually, anyone can join these guys whenever they want, because Ryan and Nathan run a business that offers fishing tours and excursions just like the one they captured in the video below.
Oh, and the best part… every episode the guys invite us along to a different watering hole after they have caught (and released) their fair share of fish. In the video there is a brilliant transition that takes us from rail to rail (you’ll see), in a masterful way – gotta love Hamburg Brewery.
Here’s a shout out to producer Colton Wright who has once again captured the heart and soul of this region through the eyes of two epic young fisherman.
See the first episode, featuring fishing in Lake Erie.
See the second episode, featuring the Niagara River