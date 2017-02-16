If there was ever a time for a unifying acceptance skate, it’s now. This is the second year that Canalside has played host to the Rainbow Skate – an ice skating event that pays tribute to Buffalo’s LGBT community, by inviting the entire community down to the waterfront for a group skate.
Special performance & rainbow lighting on site by CJ Sound.
Come join Pride Center of WNY, Loop Magazine and Ambush for an evening of skating on Friday, February 24 from 6 pm to 10 pm. 10% of the funds raised at the event will be donated to The Pride Center of WNY.
- $6 for admission & $5 for skate rental
- Curling presented by Catholic Health ($15 per person with a minimum of 4 team members and a maximum of 10)
- Ice bikes ($12 per half hour)
- Live music from DJ Lil Joe (Joseph Chalifoux) in the Winter Lodge presented by Airbnb & VJ Ldog (Benjamin R Hirsch) playing for The Ice
- Performances from Drag Performers of Club Marcella
- Special Finale plus food trucks & drinks
Rainbow Skate @ Canalside
Friday, February 24, 2017 | 6 PM – 10 PM
Canalside Buffalo | 44 Prime Street | Buffalo, New York 14202