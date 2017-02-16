Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Rainbow Skate @ Canalside

If there was ever a time for a unifying acceptance skate, it’s now. This is the second year that Canalside has played host to the Rainbow Skate – an ice skating event that pays tribute to Buffalo’s LGBT community, by inviting the entire community down to the waterfront for a group skate.

Special performance & rainbow lighting on site by CJ Sound.

Come join Pride Center of WNY, Loop Magazine and Ambush for an evening of skating on Friday, February 24 from 6 pm to 10 pm. 10% of the funds raised at the event will be donated to The Pride Center of WNY.

  • $6 for admission & $5 for skate rental
  • Curling presented by Catholic Health ($15 per person with a minimum of 4 team members and a maximum of 10)
  • Ice bikes ($12 per half hour)
  • Live music from DJ Lil Joe (Joseph Chalifoux) in the Winter Lodge presented by Airbnb & VJ Ldog (Benjamin R Hirsch) playing for The Ice
  • Performances from Drag Performers of Club Marcella
  • Special Finale plus food trucks & drinks

Friday, February 24, 2017 | 6 PM – 10 PM

Canalside Buffalo | 44 Prime Street | Buffalo, New York 14202

