Qween City Launch Party

After profiling some of the area’s most interesting female figures since its origin in October of 2016, Qween City will finally be hosting it’s official launch party at 125 Art Collective. Since first coming onto the scene, a plethora of female figures have been showcased on the Buffalo blog, including Lisarie Martin (Woman of Many Faces) and Lori Fronckowiak (ModQuads). Their unique stories, have been emblazoned into the annals of the web, along with a number of other artists, writers, poets, actresses, comedians, dancers, yogis, tailors, activists, business owners, and community leaders.

Now it’s time to celebrate the Qween City, and all those who participate in making it such a haven for rockstars, activists, dreamers and go-getters. Come drink wine, nibble on cheese, listen to music and hang out with some interesting Buffalo characters. The event will feature a mini vendor fair, which will highlight some of the city’s thinkers and makers, including Buffalo Black Book, Color Puke Designs, Everyday Earthware, & GypsyWytch Diaries by OddSoul Designs.

Qween City Launch Party

Saturday, March 4, 2017

125 Art Collective, 125 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo NY

7-10 p.m.

FREE to attend (but bring some $ for vendor goodies, oddities at 125, & a donation jar for a community cause TBA).

