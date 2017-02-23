Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Public Meeting on Reverie Project Slated for March 2nd

1 Comment

City Councilmember Joel Feroleto will host a community meeting for the proposed Reverie project on Elmwood Avenue on Thursday, March 2. The meeting will include a short presentation from the City of Buffalo’s Green Code consultant and a project overview from Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation and project architect HHL Architects. Following the formal presentation, the presenters will take questions from attendees.

Reverie is a four-story mixed-use residential building proposed for 1006-1028 Elmwood with 51 residential units, four retail spaces and 101 parking spaces.  Also proposed are new three-story residential buildings at 721 Ashland and 584 Potomac. Ciminelli is renovating 588 Potomac as part of the overall project.

Neighbors and Elmwood area residents interested in learning about the development plans are encouraged to attend. The March 2 meeting will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo – 695 Elmwood Avenue from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Tagged with:

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
  • BuffaloFenian

    This should be delightful!