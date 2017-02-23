Public Meeting on Reverie Project Slated for March 2nd

City Councilmember Joel Feroleto will host a community meeting for the proposed Reverie project on Elmwood Avenue on Thursday, March 2. The meeting will include a short presentation from the City of Buffalo’s Green Code consultant and a project overview from Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation and project architect HHL Architects. Following the formal presentation, the presenters will take questions from attendees.
Reverie is a four-story mixed-use residential building proposed for 1006-1028 Elmwood with 51 residential units, four retail spaces and 101 parking spaces. Also proposed are new three-story residential buildings at 721 Ashland and 584 Potomac. Ciminelli is renovating 588 Potomac as part of the overall project.
Neighbors and Elmwood area residents interested in learning about the development plans are encouraged to attend. The March 2 meeting will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo – 695 Elmwood Avenue from 6 to 7:30 p.m.