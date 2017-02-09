Pop Up Playdate Café at Tifft Nature Preserve

It can be challenging to get kids outside during winter weather, but what a difference it makes! The Pop Up Playdate Cafe will be at Tifft Nature Preserve Saturday, February 18, 10 am to 12 pm. Join us for a loose parts, nature-inspired playspace, ideal for small children up to about age seven. The Tifft Mud Kitchen will be open for loose parts, outdoor play with play materials supplied by The Backyard Atelier. Open play areas will also be available with assorted types of loose parts play materials. Depending on the weather, dirt, sand, snow paints, ice blocks and other natural materials will be available for children to explore and build with as they wish.
The Tifft Mud Kitchen will be open for loose parts, outdoor play with play materials supplied by The Backyard Atelier.
Bring your family out for a morning in the weather, under the trees at the edge of quiet Lake Kirsty, home to birds, deer, rabbits, fox, beavers, reptiles, insects, and fish. Looking for new birthday party ideas? Encourage your backyard explorers by checking out Tifft’s nature themed party options while you’re there.
Not sure how to cover your kids up in enough layers to keep them warm and dry? Plan to dress in layers, with a dry change of clothes available to change into. Hats that fasten under the neck work well for busy kids. All-weather rain suits are especially helpful in wet conditions, check out Molehill or Muddy Buddy Rain Suits for options.
Call up your friends, pack your winter gear and join us for a brisk morning of outdoor play! Pre-register by midnight Friday, February 17 for Tipico Coffee and Butter Block pastries. Pastry options this month include Almond Croissant, Chocolate Hazelnut Croissant, Brown Sugar Cinnamon Pop Tart, and Grapefruit Crud Danish.
The Backyard Atelier is an outdoor, play-based early childhood program that draws inspiration from the Adventure Playground movement (playwork), Reggio Emilia Approach and Forest schools of Europe. By creating a curated space that prioritizes each child’s play agenda, children are encouraged to explore their interests, questions and big ideas through open-ended, child-directed, loose parts play.
The Pop Up Playdate Café is designed to connect kids and their families with each other and the outdoors in all kinds of weather. Details and registration are available at www.popupplaydatecafe.com. Check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/popupplaydatecafe for pictures from past Playdates.
Pop Up Playdate Café at Tifft Nature Preserve
Saturday, February 18, 2017
10 am to 12 pm
Tifft Nature Preserve | 1200 Fuhrmann Boulevard, Buffalo NY 14203 | (716) 825.6397
Find The Backyard Atelier on Facebook