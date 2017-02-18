Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Polar Bites helps to raise funds for animals at The Zoo

If you’ve ever wondered how you can help the animals at The Zoo, there are a few ways. First, don’t jump into any of their zoo habitats – they don’t like that. Second, visit The Zoo at least once a year – your attendance is the best thing that they could ever ask for. Third, don’t try to fee the animals any human food – if you want to feed the animals, then you should attend Polar Bites. The event is a way to raise funds for the feeding of the animals.

Each year, Polar Bites is held at a downtown setting, where animal lovers gather to raise money for The Buffalo Zoo. The event features a number of celebrated Buffalo personalities (KISS 98.5’s Janet Snyder and Nicholas Picholas), a gift basket auction, more than twenty food and dessert vendors, and live animal ambassadors!

Polar Bites helps to offset winter season grocery bill – a winter quarter food bill is approximately $93,750.

“We are very excited to bring Polar Bites back to the community; this event not only helps us celebrate the winter season, but helps contribute to our animals care,” said Todd Geise, the Zoo’s Director of Marketing, adding “the weather forecast is looking great for next week, so we hope that the community will come on out and enjoy a winter evening with us, supporting a great cause.”

This years vendors include:
Black & Blue Steak and Crab
Buffalo Niagara Convention Center
Coca Cola Bottling Co.
Cookie Patisserie & Bakery
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Donna’s Pepper Jelly & Jam
East Hill Creamery, LLC
Fat Bob’s Smokehouse
Hanzlian Homemade Sausage
Imperial Pizza
Lebro’s Restaurant
Mulberyy Italian Ristorante
Niagara By Frey
Oliver’s Resturant
Osteria 166
Pettibones Grille & Catering
Pinots Pallete
Ru’s pierogi
Salvatore’s Italian Gardens
Spot Coffee
Tonawanda Castle

Polar Bites

Buffalo Niagara Convention Center

Thursday, February 23 at 6 PM – 9 PM

Presale tickets at $30.00 each are available at www.buffalozoo.org through 5 p.m. the day of the event. A limited number of VIP tickets offering a one-hour early admission and private sampling are also available.

Polar Bites is hosted by the ProZoo Board of the Buffalo Zoo, with presenting sponsor M&T Bank and supporting polar patron sponsors Independent Health Foundation, METRO PCS, and We Care Transportation.

