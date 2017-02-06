Picasso Makes His Way to Buffalo, but is Heading Out Soon!

Author: Schyler Norton

Pablo Picasso was a world renowned painter, sculptor, printmaker, ceramicist, stage designer, poet and playwright. He is most known for his paintings and co-founding the Cubist movement, he is also well known for the invention of constructed sculpture, and the co-invention of collage. Picasso was born in Málaga, Spain in 1881, and died in Mougins, France in 1973. 1910 to 1945 was a time of many changes, and development. Artistically speaking, it was during those years when the rise of the avant-garde and birth of Abstract Expressionism took place.

Buffalo is lucky enough to have an opportunity to explore such movements through the work of Picasso in an exhibition at the Albright Knox titled Picasso: The Artist and His Models. This exhibition puts on display Picasso’s incredible ability to translate three dimensions into two-dimensional evocations. The exhibition also explores Picasso’s many models, muses, and contemporaries. A majority of the works in the show are from the Albright Knox’s collection which includes five paintings, two sculptures, and more than two-dozen works on paper. The exhibit is made all the more intriguing and well-rounded with the additional fourteen paintings from collections in both the United States and Europe. Works from Picasso’s contemporaries are on display as well and include originals from Georges Braque (French, 1882–1963), Salvador Dalí (Spanish, 1904–1989), Juan Gris (Spanish, 1887–1927), Henri Matisse (French, 1869-1954), Georgia O’Keeffe (American, 1887–1986), and Morgan Russell (American, 1886–1953), among others, all from the Albright Knox’s own collection.

The exhibition was conceived by Peggy Pierce Elfvin and Director Dr. Janne Sirén, and organized by Sirén and Godin-Spaulding Curator & Curator for the Collection Holly E. Hughes.

Buffalo is extremely fortunate to have this amazing exhibition for two more weeks. Make sure you’re able to experience the wide range of abilities from Picasso, and the works of other famous and influential artists. The exhibit is open until February 19th, the gallery has extended its hours to 9pm on Thursdays to make it easier to see the show on weeknights. Picasso: The Artist and His Models tickets must be purchased in addition to regular museum admission, but until its closing on February 19th, tickets are $3 off.

Lead image: Pablo Picasso (Spanish, 1881–1973). Three Musicians, 1921. Oil on canvas, 80 1/2 × 74 1/8 inches (204.5 × 188.3 cm). Philadelphia Museum of Art; A. E. Gallatin Collection, 1952. 1952-61-96 © 2016 Succession Picasso / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York.