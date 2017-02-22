PaperKarma – Tackle the problem of unwanted snail mail.

For years, I’ve been trying to do more things online when it comes to billing, mainly utilities. I also take care of my banking online. Not only do I do all of this for convenience, I also do it to slow the deluge of paper that arrives in my mail slot. Years ago, I found that the majority of the mail pieces that were coming to me were never even opened – I simply dropped them into my recycling bin. Eventually I got frustrated at seeing the same pieces of mail being delivered over and over. I tried to regulatre the amount of mail by making phone calls or going online, but that took forever and was fruitless in the end.
PaperKarma automatically contacts the Mailer and remove you from their distribution list. PaperKarma® can stop most unwanted mail that is addressed directly to you.
And then I discovered PaperKarma – a smart phone app that takes care of the unwanted mail that was driving me nuts. PaperKarma is so easy to use, and it really works. Simply download the app on your phone and then you’re all set to go.
First, grab some unwanted snail mail – a letter or a postcard or a catalog that you don’t want delivered to your door anymore (junk mail). Open the PaperKarma app and choose “take a photo”. Snap a photo of the name of the sender and the info of the addressee – all in the same image. Then click “send” to PaperKarma. The app takes care of the rest. Once the sender has been contacted, PaperKarma notifies the app user that the company or person has been requested to desist with the paper solicitations.
Hopefully, the more people that use this app, the less waste we will collectively see come to our businesses and residences. It’s just one more way to help the environment.