On the Market: 75 Bird Avenue

75 Bird Avenue is an interesting real estate opportunity for someone looking to purchase a modern dwelling with offshoot commercial possibilities. The sole residential unit boasts vaulting ceilings like no other in the city of Buffalo. When it’s furnished, the fully equipped residential unit is a spectacular showstopper. Not to mention that there are six commercial spaces within the striking church, with attached warehouse (19,300 sq.’ altogether). The property is located close to Niagara Street, which is finally starting to come around.
For the right creative and/or industrious person, the possibilities on this one are endless. The building could be converted to more of a residential complex, or it could host myriad entrepreneurial enterprises. The current owner of the building occupies a 4400 sq. ft. commercial space “with 29′ ceilings and two 16′ overhead doors for contracting business and would relocate upon sale should purchaser desire.”
The first order of concern for a new owner would hopefully be to scratch the lame fence that borders the perimeter of the grounds. By installing a handsome wrought iron gate, the entire aesthetic appearance of the property would be elevated accordingly.
The building is currently being featured on LoopNet for a $650K sales price. Occupancy appears to be at 100%. This could be a very unique longterm investment that can morph as the neighborhood continues to strengthen.