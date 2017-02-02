Big Deal: 318 Pearl Street Sold

Update: Sold today for $1.025 million to Ancient Landmark LLC, registered with BORRELLI & YOTS law firm in Rochester (Jason Yots is also president of Preservation Studios) and a mailing address of 285 Ellicott Street.

Originally Posted 11/8/16:

The circa 1901 building that once housed The Century Grill is for sale for $1,200,000. The most recent occupant of The Century Grill lost her lease when the building owner opted to not renew the lease. Now, the building owner is looking to sell the former Freemasons temple as a completely open footprint, starting with a clean slate.

The building features an awesome bar/tavern restaurants space, with full kitchen. There is seating for 130 customers plus additional seating at the bar for about 25. The second floor comes complete with full bar, stage and sprawling 34′ ceilings – it was once a hall for the Freemasons. The floor seats 130 in the main room and 30 in a side room. There are two new bathrooms, a new bar, and a walk-in cooler on the 2nd floor. There is no elevator from the first to the second floor.

The building is equipped with a sprinkler system, a full basement, and is one of the most architecturally significant structures in the neighborhood. The possibilities are endless with this one, especially if there was a way to install an elevator somewhere to bridge the floors. The second floor would be an incredible banquet space/concert hall.

The 12,000 sq.’ Century Grill building is located in a prime area of Downtown Buffalo, which is growing. There is a 200 car parking lot next door, and the building is said to be in excellent condition.

Get connected: Hastings Cohn Real Estate 716-886-3325