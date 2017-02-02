Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Big Deal: 318 Pearl Street Sold

Update: Sold today for $1.025 million to Ancient Landmark LLC, registered with BORRELLI & YOTS law firm in Rochester (Jason Yots is also president of Preservation Studios) and a mailing address of 285 Ellicott Street. 

Originally Posted 11/8/16:

The circa 1901 building that once housed The Century Grill is for sale for $1,200,000. The most recent occupant of The Century Grill lost her lease when the building owner opted to not renew the lease. Now, the building owner is looking to sell the former Freemasons temple as a completely open footprint, starting with a clean slate. 

The building features an awesome bar/tavern restaurants space, with full kitchen. There is seating for 130 customers plus additional seating at the bar for about 25. The second floor comes complete with full bar, stage and sprawling 34′ ceilings – it was once a hall for the Freemasons. The floor seats 130 in the main room and 30 in a side room. There are two new bathrooms, a new bar, and a walk-in cooler on the 2nd floor. There is no elevator from the first to the second floor.

A sad closing night at The Century Grill
A sad closing night at The Century Grill

The building is equipped with a sprinkler system, a full basement, and is one of the most architecturally significant structures in the neighborhood. The possibilities are endless with this one, especially if there was a way to install an elevator somewhere to bridge the floors. The second floor would be an incredible banquet space/concert hall.

The 12,000 sq.’ Century Grill building is located in a prime area of Downtown Buffalo, which is growing. There is a 200 car parking lot next door, and the building is said to be in excellent condition.

Hastings Cohn Real Estate 716-886-3325

century-grill-buffalo-ny-5

  • Josh Robinson

    So sad to see this place close 🙁 it was one of my favorite downtown haunts. I hope whomever buys it respects the gorgeous woodwork and tin ceilings in the bar area, and the tremendous history of the hall area upstairs. I got a chance to tour it once and it really makes for an impressive banquet space.

  • Matt Marcinkiewicz

    ‘all patients/all visitors —->’ is a humorous and fitting banner to have on display at a bar. Didn’t realize CG had closed

  • Mytwocents

    I’ve been to multiple events here, there are a lot of little details everywhere in this building, it’s an old beaut. Whomever snatches this property up is getting quite the building. I love the bar area too.

  • Wise Profit

    I see this sitting on the market for a while unless that price comes down.

    • Matt Marcinkiewicz

      the question is, will it stay on the market for a century?

      • OldFirstWard

        An interesting tidbit about the neon sign on the front of the Century Grill from the Buffalo Business First article I referenced above:

        Owners Nick Wesley and his business partner, David Bartlett, both of whom started the Pearl Street Grill & Brewery, said they even took the name of their new eatery from another downtown landmark, the long-closed and demolished Century Theater.

        Wesley and Bartlett have acquired one of the Century’s outdoor marquees and are using that as the centerpiece for the restaurant’s identity.

    • Jay Pasq

      Apparently there have been multiple offers on this property already!

  • Bringing back Buffalo

    One point two million! I originally thought it said 120k.

  • OldFirstWard

    I have not been there any time recently, but did go there a few times years ago when it was called the Macaroni Company. I was a cool hangout back then.

  • Randy503

    Okay, can someone explain the economics here. Here is a landlord who has a paying tenant. He wants to sell the building. So he evicts the paying tenant, which reduces the value of the building. Why do that?

    Now, I understand — maybe he wanted to sell the building and figured that it would be easier to sell without the encumberance of a paying tenant. So why not go month to month with tenant? Let the next landlord decide whether he wants to keep the paying tenant.

    So it might take many months to sell — and the landlord is out the rental income.

    Why destroy a good business gratuitously? I just don’t get it.

    • Jay Pasq

      Landlord not renewing lease is untrue, tenant did not pay rent for several months and was evicted after several attempts to make good on rent.

      • Kelly DiDomenico

        The tenant was indeed evicted, as of rent would have been paid if the was an active landlord present taking care of the building, which the tenant paid for, rather than having to constantly struggle to pay for the exhorbatant rent that the local business owners, including those acquaintances of the owner agreed was excessive.

    • Kelly DiDomenico

      See my post for realistic answer.

  • Kelly DiDomenico

    There is a little by backstory to this situation. However, I see a family affliate to the owner has chosen to skew information and be public.
    Yes the rent was Declined to be paid in september only..,due to landlords unannounced construction with workers given building with key access without consent. Two weeks of aesthetics done on a building which needed major repairs to function including plumbing and heat were neglected. We lost over $14g due to looking like we were closed, mess,noise,blocked sidewalk,etc. There was serious lack of heat, for the upcoming season.. promised to be repaired in September that was not addressed. Two major boilers that heat the building and effect plumbing were down due to previous tenants pstchjob, and second over worked. The main restaurant having the size of a personal home unit for the entire space.
    An eviction notice was received at the end of September for November 1. Therefore I rightfully refused to pay for a month of October being the expenses to cover with short notice.
    So yes, two months were declined to be paid.
    Given the extremely short time to evacuate the business, over $10000 of assets fro the business purchase were left behind which well compensates for two months of rent, including the security deposit that wasn’t returned.
    Regardless rent was offered to be paid at a more reasonable rate, and repairs to be done together as of dire necessity. That was not an option.
    There is plenty of backstory to this building, the tenants, and the history…
    The building is a wealth of repair, well before The landlord and arrived, as even former freemasons declared so. But due to his credit he bought a great buffalo landmark,and did run a successful macaroni company,and other businesses inside. However someone to properly maintain and upgrade it l, would do buffalo and the future of its business justice.

  • wcperspective

