(Back) On the Market: 27 Chandler Street

27 Chandler Street has popped up on the market. This building was a the former home of CooCoo U, before the mid-century furniture store moved over to the second floor of a similar type of building at 111 Tonawanda Street (see here). 27 Chandler Street is a 21,000 sq.ft., three-storey building situated on a street that is up and coming. For years, there was probably not a soul in Buffalo that knew where this street was. Then Horsefeathers and CooCoo U moved onto the Street, followed by Solid716.
It appears that a plan for 27 Chandler fell through the cracks, which is why the building is back on the market. The future of this building still looks bright, seeing that further east on Chandler, “Rocco Termini is proposing to redevelop the Linde Air Manufacturing complex at 155 Chandler Street into 80,000 sq.ft. of commercial incubator space and potentially ten apartments (rendering, above left). Across the street, the four-story building at 166 Chandler would also be commercial space.”
27 Chandler was constructed in 1901 as the Jewett Refrigerator Factory.
27 Chandler Street is also perfectly situated in other ways. It’s close to Wegmans, and it’s even nearby to a series of other Termini projects just down from the corner of Elmwood and Grote, not to mention Sinatra and his recent purchase of a portion of the Pierce Arrow Complex.
The building, currently posted on LoopNet, is listed for $650,000.