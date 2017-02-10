Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

On the Market: 230 Pratt Street

A piece of Buffalo Brewing history is for sale on the near East Side. 230 Pratt Street, a portion of the former Iroquois Brewery, is listed at $1.85 million. It contains 92,720 sq.ft. of space and is located between Broadway and William Street.

From the listing:

Former Iroquois Brewery Building. Building has two grade-level doors and two dock doors. Three floors of warehouse and office space. This building is a prime site. It has been well maintained with new electric service. Seven new furnaces.
Located blocks from downtown Buffalo off Broadway minutes from the interstate 90 and the 33 expressway.

More on the history of Iroquois Brewery here.

Get Connected: Gary DeCarlo, MJ Peterson Commercial 716.892.5100

