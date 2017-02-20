NPR Tiny Desk Contest Concert @ Mohawk Place

In 2015, NPR and the Lagunitas Brewing Company came up with a rather unusual idea – to allow independent musicians to perform a single, original song at a desk. The musicians were asked to submit a video of the performance, to see what sort of talents were out there waiting to be discovered. The winner of the Tiny Desk Concert was offered a load of opportunities to further his or her music career with myriad professional concert/recording offerings.
Since the day of the first Tiny Desk performance sessions, the music initiative has gained tremendous momentum. In an effort to show support for the indie endeavor, Mohawk Place’s sound guy, Tony DeRosa, has been on the hunt for local musicians who have entered their videos to NPR. Each year, those musicians are invited to come onstage in a “make-shift office” setting on stage. The first year, Mohawk Place saw nine artists perform on the same day that the NPR winners were announced.
Each year, Mohawk Place continues to invite local artists on stage. Of course the same criteria applies – the musicians have all submitted a videotaped session to tinydeskcontest.npr.org. According to Mohawk Place, “The winner of their very first contest in 2015 just took home a Grammy.” This year, over two dozen WNY acts have entered the contest, which means that Mohawk Place will, once again, be lining up as many of these musicians up to play live that they they can muster. So far, they have sixteen Tiny Desk performers agreeing to play 15 to 20 minute sets.
The Tiny Desk Contest Concert kicks off at 7pm on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at Mohawk Place – 47 E Mohawk Street, Buffalo, New York 14203 | See Facebook event