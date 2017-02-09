Buffalo’s Jewish community has been doing its part to bolster the energy and vitality of the city. A group called Nickel City Jews (NCJ) has been hosting a series of celebrations and gatherings, to engage people with an assortment of events and activities. From happy hours and socials, to poker after dark, and a Shabbat dinner with refugees, there is always something brewing with this socially engaged crowd.

Nickel City Jews helps make Jewish Buffalo a vibrant place to call home for young adults (and their friends and partners) in their 20s, 30s and early 40s.

On Saturday, March 11, NCJ will be hosting the 2017 Purim Party. The event will be a celebration of Jewish heroes throughout history. Guests to the event are invited to come as they are, or dress for the occasion. Dress for the occasion? Why yes! Just think about paying tribute to some of the all time greats, such as Joan Rivers, Paula Abdul, Lenny Kravitz, Omri Casspi, Golda Meir, Sandy Koufax or Groucho Marx. Whatever floats your boat – the objective is to have fun, meet some new people, and be a part of the city’s refreshed vibrancy.

Join NCJ for what is ALWAYS the party of the year for #youngjewishbuffalo!

Purim Party 2017 will feature “a DJ, Hamantaschen, bar games, a megillah reading and plenty of schmoozing.” There will also be a chance to make a donation to the Holocaust Resource Center of Buffalo in honor of WNY Jewish heroes. Come celebrate this awesome event, and be sure to tune into all of the NCJ events and activities by following this group page on Facebook.

Nickel City Jews: PURIM Party 2017

Saturday, March 11, 2017

8 PM – 12 AM

Expo Market | 617 Main Street | Buffalo, New York

See Facebook event

$27 Open Bar Wrist Band or Pay your own way | 21+