Today’s thought for the day comes from my pal, the late Zig Ziglar: “Never give a promise without a plan.” He follows that with his famous quote– “You are born to win, but in order to be the winner you were born to be, you must plan to win, prepare to win, and then and only then, can you expect to win.”

This is based on the reality you have to have a plan, and then you must work the plan in order to win. It is all about sitting down and writing the goals you would like to achieve today, this week, over the next year or in your lifetime. Then go back over the list and list everything you feel you will need to do to achieve each one. The key is visiting the list each week and writing down what you have done towards achieving each goal. It works if you work it. Remember, once you achieve each goal, celebrate your victory.

The Super Bowl is Sunday. Who is going to win?

I have a great way you can have some awesome homemade chili at halftime without hovering over the stove. On Saturday, Feb. 4 from 4-8 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 263 Claremont Ave. in the Town of Tonawanda, St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy (lead image) is hosting its annual SOUP-ER Chili Night. Chef Gino Grasso has been cooking his famous chili all week and you can have a bowl there or mac and cheese. Quart containers are available for $5 to enjoy during Sunday’s big game. Tickets are $5, kids under 12 free and you can obtain them on line at www.stlukesmissionofmercy.org or at the door. For more info, call 716.892.0215. There is also an awesome theme basket drawing with many neat items.

Quart containers are available for $5 to enjoy during Sunday’s big game.

St. Luke’s Founders, Amy Betros and Norm Paolini, are absolutely angels of The Lord who have devoted their lives to being missionaries in the poorest section of Buffalo. What they have created there is truly a blessing and there is an amazing feeling of love and peace on the entire grounds everyday of the year. They also offer Catholic Mass each afternoon at 4:30 in the Cathedral type church at 325 Walden Ave. Just exit the 33 at Best Street and head East. It will be on your right several miles up.

St. Luke’s has never accepted a dime of government funding and they rely totally on donations from so many angels in our community to pay their bills.

Since Amy and Norm founded St. Luke’s over 20 years ago, they have relied solely on their faith and the blessings of God to bring people and volunteers from all over WNY to help them build an amazing community, including a wonderful school with some terrific success stories and graduates. St. Luke’s has never accepted a dime of government funding and they rely totally on donations from so many angels in our community to pay their bills. They also have an amazing kitchen where they serve lunch and dinner to those in need; a food pantry and a clothing and household items pantry.

The SOUP-ER Chili Night raises funds to help pay the bills.

A Code Blue Bash on Feb. 10

On Friday, Feb. 10 St. Luke’s will host its Code Blue Bash from 7-10:30 p.m. at The Grapevine Banquet Hall, 333 Dick Road, Cheektowaga. Tickets are $20 and it includes pizza, desserts, soft drinks and a cash bar. Entertainment will be provided by the Party of Nine band so bring your dancing shoes. If you wear blue or you donate an item (men’s underwear, t-shirts, socks, blankets, sheets, personal hygiene items) you receive a chance to win a Money Tree.

St. Luke’s is one of three Code Blue overnight facilities in the City of Buffalo with the Matt Urban Center and Harbor House.

St. Luke’s is one of three Code Blue overnight facilities in the City of Buffalo with the Matt Urban Center and Harbor House. When the temperature is 16 degrees or lower, the doors open for homeless men and St. Luke’s will house over 50 of them. The men are treated with dignity and they receive a hot meal at night, a warm cot to sleep on and a hot breakfast in the morning. It costs St. Luke’s a lot of money to do this–the food costs, cleaning the bedding each morning, utilities and the toiletries and bus pass they provide to each man in the morning. Please support this worthy cause.

Please keep St. Luke’s in your thoughts and prayers. They do awesome work in our community and if you would ever like to volunteer or donate, just contact them or show up any day. It is also a great place if your kids need community service hours. So many local schools and churches help them out, especially the boys from Canisius High School.

Have a blessed day today and make sure you put a smile on someone’s face and never, ever sweat the small stuff. This too shall pass.