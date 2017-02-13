Move and Make Music with Electroskip | Jamie O’Neil | TEDxBuffalo

We’re back to covering some more TEDxBuffalo talks. This time it’s with a local inventor, Jamie O’Neil, who came up with the fabulous idea to install sensors into sneakers that convert dance moves into music. What? Yup, this guy has taken the art of dancing to music to an entirely different level. Just take a gander at this TEDx Buffalo video and tell me that you’re not inspired by this groovy invention.
Jamie O’Neil is an artist and inventor working with real time video/audio and tactical media for the last 20 years. He is an Associate Professor of Digital Media Arts at Canisius College.
“Currently our device, which attaches to the laces of shoes, allows for dancers to produce music while they dance!” said O’Neil. “While everyone who has tried on our device has had a blast creating all kinds of sounds, we are also planning on extending our technology to be used in the sports, fitness and medical fields in the near future. To see our crazy device in action, below is a YouTube video of one of our recent rehearsals for our TEDxBuffalo performance this past October.”
- You can change the sound, octave, key and length of the notes.
- You can dance —and hear the beats of your feet in headphone.
- You can layer your musical-movements over your favorite song!
- Electroskip LLC is a team of musicians, dancers and engineers.
- We think human movement is beautiful and we are moved by music.
- Our passion is making electronics in our lab, and nothing is more satisfying to us than hearing the joy of our users in Electroskip™.
Not since the movie ‘Big’ has anyone seen anything remotely close to what we’re seeing here – using our feet to create music.
To learn more about Electroskip, check out this website.
