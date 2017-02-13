Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Move and Make Music with Electroskip | Jamie O’Neil | TEDxBuffalo

0 Comments

We’re back to covering some more TEDxBuffalo talks. This time it’s with a local inventor, Jamie O’Neil, who came up with the fabulous idea to install sensors into sneakers that convert dance moves into music. What? Yup, this guy has taken the art of dancing to music to an entirely different level. Just take a gander at this TEDx Buffalo video and tell me that you’re not inspired by this groovy invention.

Jamie O’Neil is an artist and inventor working with real time video/audio and tactical media for the last 20 years. He is an Associate Professor of Digital Media Arts at Canisius College.

“Currently our device, which attaches to the laces of shoes, allows for dancers to produce music while they dance!” said O’Neil. “While everyone who has tried on our device has had a blast creating all kinds of sounds, we are also planning on extending our technology to be used in the sports, fitness and medical fields in the near future. To see our crazy device in action, below is a YouTube video of one of our recent rehearsals for our TEDxBuffalo performance this past October.”

  • You can change the sound, octave, key and length of the notes.
  • You can dance —and hear the beats of your feet in headphone.
  • You can layer your musical-movements over your favorite song!
  • Electroskip LLC is a team of musicians, dancers and engineers.
  • We think human movement is beautiful and we are moved by music.
  • Our passion is making electronics in our lab, and nothing is more satisfying to us than hearing the joy of our users in Electroskip™.

Not since the movie ‘Big’ has anyone seen anything remotely close to what we’re seeing here – using our feet to create music.

To learn more about Electroskip, check out this website

The above talk was given at a TEDx event using the TED conference format but independently organized by a local community. Learn more at http://ted.com/tedx

Tagged with: , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes