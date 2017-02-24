Mother Nature Plays Ball

Just when you think that you’ve seen it all, when it comes to this crazy warm weather, something new jumps out at you. Yes, we’re talking about the weather. It’s February 24th, and the temperature is 65 degrees, with partial clouds. And don’t think that Buffalonians aren’t taking advantage of it. People are out cycling, grilling, walking the Bird Island Pier, and they’re all dressed for the very peculiar weather that we are experiencing… and have been experiencing.
If that isn’t enough, last evening Medaille College’s baseball team was out practicing at the new D’Youville fields by the Peace Bridge. With no snow on the ground and relatively balmy air, the team decided to take advantage of the opportunity to hit some balls.
To top it off, there’s no ice on the lake – colonies of seagulls are having a field day out on the water, due to the lack of frozen conditions.
Now one might say that this is all a freak of nature. But when you stop to think that over the past few winters it’s been nearly impossible to freeze an outdoor skating rink, one has to wonder.