It’s not often that one runs across a Foosball tournament in the city, let alone Downtown Buffalo. Well, that’s about to change. On Monday nights Foosball fans are gather together to learn the tips and tricks of the game, before setting in to high paced tournament play. The weekly tournament is a great way to blow off some steam. It’s also perfect for those who are looking to increase their Foosball skills.

It all takes place at EXPO Market, every Monday. Following is all of the information that you need to know:

Monday Night Foosball @ EXPO

5:30pm Tips & Tricks Happy Hour

6:30pm Tournament

Format: This is a draw-your-partner (DYP) event, so you don’t need to line up a partner before hand, it is randomized each week.

Prizes: Reclaimed ’70s trophies are awarded each week!

Skill: Pros are welcome to attend on Mondays to demo & share skills, but any competition, trophies, and prizes are reserved for new players. That typically means less than one year of local tournament experience.

$3 Coors Lt, $3 Shots of Crown

FREE Entry (not playing for cash, but $5 suggested donation goes toward table maintenance and floor space). The tables are then on free play/unlimited balls 5:30pm-close.

Expo Market | 617 Main Street | Buffalo, NY 14203 | (716) 855-3976

Image: Seemann