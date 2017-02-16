Meet Big Brother Patrick Duffy

Patrick Duffy is matched as a Community Based Big Brother through a partnership between Big Brothers Big Sisters of Erie County (BBBSEC) and Buffalo Promise Neighborhood (BPN); a unique public/private partnership seeking to improve academic performance at Buffalo Promise Neighborhood Children’s Academy, Highgate Heights Elementary and Westminster Community Charter School.

Through this partnership, M&T Bank employees volunteer to serve as Big Brother and Big Sister mentors for children from the BPN schools. Patrick was matched through this unique partnership with his Little Brother Gregory in June 2016.

Patrick works as a Senior Credit Analysis for M&T Bank. He was looking for a way to impact an individual in a unique way when he stumbled upon BBBSEC. Over the phone, Patrick delved into his memories with his little brother, telling us about the time he taught Gregory how to make a snowball. He also told us about the importance of mentoring and what inspires him to be a Big Brother.

What do you enjoy most about being a big?

I really like hanging out with my little brother, and we have many serious talks. My important goal as a mentor is to get him to go down the right path so he can be a successful young man.

How do you think being a Big can impact a little’s life?

For me, I want to get Gregory to work for the things he wants in life. I tell him if he works very hard he can have all of the things he wants in his life, and he can do the things he wants in life.

Tell us about your little and about his personality.

He is a little shy but he talks to me. He really likes football and wants to play at some point. We like playing videos and I recently got him into playing board games. I am trying to get him to enjoy healthier food.

What have you learned from Gregory?

He’s taught me how to be more responsible with him while still being a friend. He always listens to me, which is a plus. I learned how to be more empathetic towards other’s situations and try relate to their problems better.

What is one of your favorite memories/experience with your little?

The time we went to a Bills game. We parked the car a little ways down the road from the stadium and got a Wegmans sub. We opened up the back of the car and were eating the subs before we went in. He told me he didn’t know how to make a snowball. No one ever showed him. So I showed him how to make a snowball, and told him he had to take his gloves off to make the snowball. He grabbed the snow and it was too cold so he didn’t make the snowball, and I thought it was really funny. Even though it was cold, we had such a great day.