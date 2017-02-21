Madd Tiki Winter Luau @ Buffalo RiverWorks

Although we have seen abnormally warm weather this winter (no snow on the ground in February?), there’s probably no better time to have a luau. That’s the best part about luaus, no matter the weather, the time of year, or the city, it’s always fun to toss on Hawaiian beachwear and listen to the sounds of the islands. It’s also a fine time to enjoy food and drinks, island-style.
But without a plane ticket, where in Buffalo can you expect to find so many Hawaiian amusements? Have you ever heard of the Madd Tiki Winter Luau? If so, then you know that a tidal wave of fun is heading our way.
This event is appropriate for all ages. Children 15 & under are free. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
On Saturday, February 18, the lot of Buffalo is invited to head down to Buffalo RiverWorks to catch an ensemble of bands and DJs that will brighten your day by playing ska, reggae and other musical sunny delights.
Musical Acts include:
- Preach Freedom (from Rusted root)
- Neville Francis (Reggae)
- The Rockaz (ska)
- DJ Jon Lay
- Rusty Berreta
- Potent J
- Drop D
- Buffaloe Joe
- Dj Optimus Prime
- Cove
- Universal
And what would a luau be without exotic entertainers? In 2017, the Madd line-up is chock-filled with dancers, hoopers, artists, beach models…
Entertainers include:
- Foxy Diamondz (hula/beach dancers)
- Spun out Fire (Fire spinners performing all day )
- Joe Mock balloon sculptures
- Tattoo Bikini Beach Models
- Spinners
- WNY live art alley gallery and vendors
- Professional Ice Carving by Jeff Cooke from Mercato/Osteria
- Amber Dextrous Hoops
- Temp skin art by Maddtat2
- Melissa Bates fashion body art
- Mehandi Mahal Henna
3rd annual Madd Tiki Winter Luau
Saturday, February 25, 2017
Buffalo RiverWorks | 359 Ganson Street | Buffalo NY
4 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Tickets are $15 pre-sale, $20 at the door.
Early-bird tickets can still be purchased for $10 at Madd Ink, 408 Amherst Street – Buffalo, NY, from 12 pm to 8 pm, 7 days a week! Cash only.