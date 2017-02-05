The West Side Bazaar will be hosting a celebration dedicated to unity, solidarity and diversity on Tuesday, February 7, from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. The market is dedicated to showcasing different ethnicities that have found their way to Buffalo, usually fleeing from war-torn countries. Not only has the market opened up doors for immigrants and refugees, it has also opened the hearts and minds of Buffalonians, who have come to appreciate all of the diversity that comes hand-in-hand with the offerings.
Community event and candle lighting ceremony in honor of refugees around the globe.
If there was ever a place that represents how important cultural diversity is to Buffalo, it’s got to be The West Side Bazaar. Now it’s time to show just how much we appreciate this incredible worldly resource, by attending Light of hope. The ceremony features a candle lighting ceremony, live music by Paul Kozlowski, and a solidarity walk down Grant Street.
Light of hope: A celebration of unity, solidarity, and diversity at the Bazaar
West Side Bazaar | 25 Grant Street | Buffalo NY
Tuesday, February 7, 2017
5:30 pm to 7:30 pm
Community Event, candle ceremony (Free, all ages, public event)
- 5:30 pm performing will be Ismail & Company performing African Drumming
- 6 pm Paul Kozlowski playing world fusion music on guitar
- 6:45 pm Candle lighting and walk down Grant Street begins