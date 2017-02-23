Lehrer Dance, BPO in world premiere of “An American Siddhartha: The Way Within” with a story that’s embedded in our DNA.

In this 10th anniversary year of Lehrer Dance, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra Resident Conductor Stefan Sanders and Jon Lehrer have come up with a way to tell the story of Nobel Prize winning Herman Hesse’s 1922 novel of self-discovery, Siddhartha, through music and dance. Sanders has chosen a wide variety of popular classical music ranging from 300 years ago with Albinoni’s “Adagio” to contemporary choral music by Eric Whitacre. To this Lehrer has added his troupe’s signature dance style. The music will be played by the BPO and Adam Luebke will bring the Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus along, too. Sanders will conduct the first half made up of shorter dances, and then the BPO’s internationally acclaimed Music Director, JoAnn Falletta will conduct the second half, which is the story of Siddhartha. It’s one night only, Friday, February 24, at 7:30 on the University at Buffalo Amherst (“North”) campus, on the Mainstage of UB’s Center for the Arts.
This project is supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts. Tickets range from $45 to $55, with a VIP ticket including a post-concert reception available for $90. Student tickets are also available for $20. For ticket information, contact the UB Center for the Performing Arts at 716-645-2787, or visit ubcfa.org. And a note on that: Make sure that you go to the ubcfa.org website. If you casually do a search, you may see click bait which will overcharge you shamelessly. Accept no substitutes! Start with www.ubcfa.org and you’ll be okay.
It’s a story that’s deep in our human DNA and it’s been a transforming book for millions for generations.
The Siddhartha story follows the “monomyth” as explained in the 1960s by Joseph Cambell: the hero, in this case Siddhartha, experiences unease due to some polarity in his life. With an ally he leaves the comfort of his home, gains advice from a mentor, goes on a quest, and leaving his ally safe somewhere, he goes on confront his deepest fear alone, returning with a gift which can transform society the way that he was transformed. It’s a story that’s deep in our human DNA and it’s been a transforming book for millions for generations. Now you’ll get to experience the story in a whole new way. To paraphrase the author Victor Hugo: “Music and dance express that which cannot be put into words and that which cannot remain silent.”