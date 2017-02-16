Lake Effect Ice Cream coming to Hertel

Ice cream lovers in the city, I have an announcement for you. Stay calm, but come this spring you won’t have to drive 40+ minutes to get some of the best ice cream our area has to offer. Lake Effect ice cream is opening a location on Hertel! Owners Erik Bernardi and Jason Wulf plan to open their location at 1900 Hertel Avenue by Memorial Day, and until then, I, along with many others, will be counting the days.
This is going to be the third new ice cream shop on Hertel come this summer. Buffalonians will be spoiled with options! With Allen Street Poutine adding ice cream to their Hertel location, and Lloyd announcing an ice cream/dessert shop next to their Hertel location, it’s a great time to be an ice cream lover in North Buffalo.
Allen Street Poutine and Cream will have ice cream inspired by “Bang Bang” ice cream in Toronto, which is hard ice cream that has very unique flavors such as London Fog, Totaro, and Thank You Very Matcha just to name a few. They will also be offering soft-serve inspired by “Sweet Jesus” ice cream, where you can get a “pimped out cone” which can be anything from vanilla ice cream with actual cotton candy, topped with rainbow sprinkles or their s’mores cone – a vanilla cone topped with chocolate sauce, graham crackers, and mini marshmallows. With inspiration like that Allen Street Poutine and Cream should not disappoint.
By far, Hertel is the most requested place for us to have a second scoop shop so we couldn’t pass up this location. It is a perfect spot for a classic neighborhood ice cream shop in the heart of North Buffalo. Even more awesome, it has 18 of its own parking spaces! That is a remarkable thing to have on Hertel Ave.
Lloyd will be offering soft serve ice cream along with other dessert options. For more on that check out Buffalo Rising’s piece on their new shop “Churn”.
Our new North Buffalo shop will not be just a smaller version of our original shop in Lockport. It will have all of our ice cream flavors, ice cream cakes, cannolis, cookie ice cream sandwiches and everything else that our shop in Lockport has.
Lake Effect is loved locally for their amazing sundaes, and local flair. Buffalonians love Lake Effect because they take things that are locally known and loved… for example, Paula’s Glazed Donut, Ice Wine Sherbet, The Aud, Queen City Roller Girls Rocky Road, and so many others and turn them into our favorite ice cream. Hertel is so lucky to get three incredible ice cream options within walking distance from each other. With each comes a unique atmosphere, flavors, and ideas that every ice cream lover will appreciate. Will the competition be too much or can Buffalo handle three ice cream locations on the same street? We’d love to hear from you…
Lake Effect Ice Cream | 1900 Hertel Avenue | Buffalo NY | Facebook