Labatt Blue Pond Hockey Celebrates Ten Years!

Author: Schyler Norton

In Buffalo, we love our hockey. This Friday, the 10th Annual Labatt Blue Buffalo Pond Hockey Tournament will sound off. The tournament will run until Sunday, with 144 teams hosted at Buffalo RiverWorks. Click here to see schedules and divisions.

The Buffalo Pond Hockey Tournament is one of 13 hockey tournaments hosted by Labatt Blue across the nation.

Tournament gameplay will commence from 1pm-10:40pm on Friday, with different entertainment events throughout the day – either a DJ or live band playing music throughout the affair.

Saturday and Sunday will feature full days of hockey with more special events taking place. Some of the events include a GIF photobooth where both players and spectators will be able to create their own GIF with hockey themed props and share it on the social media of their choice.

To raise awareness for sled hockey, players and spectators at the tournament will be able to actually try out the game, to see how challenging it is – click here to check out the full schedule of events. There will also be a scrimmage featuring top sled players.

Don’t miss the special exhibition game, featuring the Buffalo Police playing the Buffalo Fire Department, to be refereed by Sabres alumni Ric Seiling and Craig Muni – takes place at 5:20 pm on Saturday.

The tournament will also feature Bubble Hockey (players don giant translucent bubbles and hit the ice), something that is just as much fun to watch as it is to play! Bubble Hockey games will be taking place at 6:10pm on Saturday.

After you’ve exhausted yourself from either playing or laughing at Ice Bubble Hockey, sit back and relax, grab a cold brew, and watch the fireworks show at 7:00pm on Saturday, celebrating 10 years of the tournament.

Seeing that the event is hosting by Labatt Blue, there is sure to be no shortage of beer, and you don’t have to worry about someone in your group being the DD because Designated Drivers of Buffalo as got you covered. They will drive you and your car home, so you can drink and not have to worry about doing something stupid, or forgetting where you left your car the next day. Actually, if you’re willing to brave a bit of cold, take the Metro Rail. Also, be sure to dress appropriately no matter how you get there. RiverWorks has a giant indoor facility, with bars and restaurants, but there will be plenty of outdoor action too!

Have fun and drink responsibly Buffalo!

Click here to find out all of the information that you need to know to enjoy the weekend to the fullest.