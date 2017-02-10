Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Join Kennedy and Jacobs this Saturday to Promote Ridesharing in WNY

1 Comment

Following is a message from Senator Tim Kennedy, who will be hosting an event promoting ridesharing in Buffalo this Saturday at the Albright-Knox. Senator Chris Jacobs, Mayor Byron Brown, Assemblymember Crystal Peoples-Stokes, and Assemblymember Mickey Kearns will be joining Kennedy and Jacobs to discuss ridesharing and the benefits that it can bring to WNY. From Tim Kennedy:

Throughout this past year, by far the most common feedback I received from constituents, friends, and even family was the importance of bringing ridesharing services to Buffalo. Let me begin by saying, unequivocally: message received, and I agree.

It is outrageous that Buffalo, Western New York, and all of Upstate lacks access to these services while our fellow New Yorkers downstate are able to use them on a daily basis. This is not just a matter of fairness though. Local tourism representatives tell me that they hear constantly from out-of-towners how disappointed they are that our region doesn’t have ridesharing. They are deeply impressed by the progress we have made in Buffalo, but they leave with a sense that our city still lacks one of the basic services that one expects in a large American city. In fact, we are the only American city with two major sports teams that still doesn’t have ridesharing services, and the complaints poured in from sports fans when the Queen City hosted the NHL draft just this past year.

Buffalo is now the second-largest U.S. city without Uber.

To help further demonstrate the need, I am hosting a series of public hearings across Upstate New York, with the first to be held Saturday, February 11th at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery Auditorium from 10 AM to noon. I encourage you to attend and share your thoughts on bringing these services upstate, and sign our petition, which will travel with us to Rochester, Syracuse, and Albany as we work to make Upstate’s voice heard. Mayor Byron Brown, Assemblymember Crystal Peoples-Stokes, Assemblymember Mickey Kearns and Senator Chris Jacobs will join me in hosting this event. In addition, I am extending an invitation to members of the State Assembly and Senate whose districts already enjoy access to ridesharing services, to hear firsthand how important this would be to local residents and businesses. Details are below, and I hope to see you there.

  • What: Public Hearing on Ridesharing
  • When: Saturday, February 11th, 10 AM – 12 PM
  • Where: Albright-Knox Art Gallery Auditorium, 1285 Elmwood Ave

For more information, check out our Facebook event page by clicking here.

Parking is free on a first come, first serve basis.

  • Matthew Ricchiazzi

    It’s almost unpalatable: the way that politicians choreograph this nonsense is an art. Ok, everyone is patting you on the back. How many weeks of kudos do they need before they more on to the next issue? It’s not like there is a shortage of issues for them to be addressing in this city, in this state. Should the County Legislators spend another $100,000 in taxpayer money to kiss the @$$es of State Senators?! How ludicrous is it for one group of politicians to spend taxpayer money to praise another group of politicians, as an effort to coax them into doing their job?