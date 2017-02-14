Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Joey’s Place

12 Comments

There was a time when Buffalo was loaded with lounges. If you ever go to a flea market and run across old matchbooks, you will discover countless lounges that once existed here. Unfortunately, the time of lounges ran its course, and today it can be tough to find one. One of the all time best lounges (in this day an age) was the King’s Court on Delaware. Unfortunately, the interior succumbed to the same fate as the rest of them when someone got a hold of the place for an instant (not the current occupants), and destroyed the interior. That place was awesome. Then there was The Royal Pheasant on Forest Avenue, which met its match only a short time ago (brings tears to the eyes). Today, The Elmwood Lounge is one of the only remaining lounges left in the city – there are a couple of lounges on the East Side, but for the most part the former home of Lance Diamond is still one of the last vestiges of what was considered commonplace in Buffalo.

Enter Joseph “Joey” Dallos, Jr., a real estate broker who knows a lot about lounges and bars in Buffalo. He once owned Fortunato’s in Riverside, and a member of his family owned The King’s Court. He was also intimately familiar with The Elmwood Lounge. You might say that Joey is a lounge lizard, or more like a lounge guru I suppose. After being away from the lounge scene for a while, he has suddenly found himself right back in it by opening Joey’s Place on Hertel Avenue. How did this happen? Well, after purchasing the building (the former Class Act) a couple of years back, he set out to find someone that would want to operate an establishment – one that they would build out. After two years of searching, he threw his hands up into the air and decided to do it himself… probably the best thing that ever could have happened to the place.

Today, Joey’s place is a super chill place that is reminiscent of a lounge. It might not accommodate a large crowd, but what it lacks in size it makes up for in heart. It’s the type of bar that most anyone would want at his or her corner. If you’re looking for the largest selection of craft beers around, or a trained mixologist that loves to shake, shake, shake, then this is not your place. If you’re looking for a cold PBR bottle, Barry White playing on the sound system, real candles (thank God!), and a bowl of chili, then this is the place for you.

Last night I stopped in to have a beer, and ended up shooting the s#@t with the bartender (Angela) for a couple of hours. I was not intending on staying that long, but a couple of guys that I knew from around town walked in and we all got hooked on the UFC fights that were on the boob tube. That’s what’s so great about Joey’s – if you’re sitting anywhere in the place, then you’re in close proximity to the rest of the patrons. You’re bound to start talking to someone, which is kind of what the lounge experience is all about.

The menu at Joey’s features a very limited offering of food. According to Joey, he does a couple of things great, and that’s all he wants to do. “The hand carved roast beef and the roast turkey are slow roasted and delicious,” he told me. “We also have a new England clam chowder and chili… that’s it. But what else do you really need? I’m concentrating on bringing the lounge atmosphere to North Buffalo.”

Joey’s Place | 1122 Hertel Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14216 | (716) 322-6209 | Open for lunch and dinner daily

Tagged with: , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
  • Sheldon S. Kornpett, D.D.S.

    Does anyone remember when this place used to be Sandy’s Ace of Clubs back in the 1970s? Biker bar, I believe. Man, those were the days.

  • greenca

    So besides having PBR and not having the largest selection of craft beers around, or a trained mixologist that loves to shake, shake, shake, what are they serving at the bar? Is it PBR, Coors Lite and maybe Blue Light? Anything on tap? Any local beers at all?

    • Mytwocents

      If you’re that concerned you might not find something you want at a BAR, you might want to stick to what you know. If a domestic beer and/or call liquor just won’t do, it sounds like you might want to skip this place.

      • greenca

        If it’s only mass produced domestic beer, yes, I would skip it. If they also offer a greater selection, then I’d go try it out. Maybe they do offer some selection, but you wouldn’t know by reading this poorly-written article.

        • HousingBubble2

          Maybe people will go here to get away from the craft beer drinking hipsters that have recently fallen out of style. Sometimes people just want to go to a regular bar and hang out with real people have a beer/sandwich and go home !

          • BuffaloGals

            If there’s one thing I know, its that people aren’t “real people” if they’re drinking a dreaded craft beer. And I sure don’t know of any “regular bars” that serve sandwiches that serve the dreaded craft beer.

          • eagercolin

            Hipsters don’t drink craft beer. They drink cheap stuff like PBR.

        • Johnny Pizza

          Based on the picture, they have Labatt Blue, Coors Light, an IPA (looks like Southern Tier but I’m not 100% and one other that looks like maybe a Sam Adam’s Tap.

          • jonny99

            not really sure but I think hard core craft beer hipsters do not consider Sam Adams a true craft anymore

        • Mytwocents

          If you can’t make that inference from what he wrote, I can’t help you. I’m not one to defend Newell’s writing, it’s atrocious 95% of the time. But in this instance, I find you are nit picking just to write a comment and tell everyone how CoOol you are because you won’t drink a domestic beer. Every time I hear a beer snob like you snicker or looking down their nose while going through a list of beers the bartender doesn’t stock, I shudder. I’m not against crafts, I love em, I just can’t stand a man that won’t split a case of buds, or go to a regular bar due to “lack of selection”.

          • greenca

            So what is your inference from what he wrote? Do they or don’t they serve anything beside PBR and the like? It sounds like they don’t, perhaps they do. Who knows? That’s my beef. If you’re trying to help out a new place, give your readers more information. I really don’t care if you like craft beer and domestics. And no, I don’t go to a bar and ask for a list of beers that I want. I ask what they carry and choose from that. Sorry to disappoint.

  • Wally Balls

    “Today, Joey’s place is a super chill place ”

    “on the boob tube.”
    I love when old dudes try and sound hip.