Interior Design Resources finds a breathtaking home on Amherst Street

Interior Design Resources (IDR) is Buffalo’s only wholesale design center. The business recently moved from its original location and relocated into a gem of a building in Black Rock. The building, once home to D. B. Schunke Furniture, has been refurbished by owner, Buffalo attorney Tom Eoannou. Eoannou moved forward with the vast interior and exterior improvements with IDR specs in mind. The result is an absolutely marvelous makeover that thoroughly accommodates the business needs of IDR (as you can plainly see).
Carrol McMahon, owner of IDR, has been a decorator since 1985. IDR started in 1990 at the Pierce Arrow Building. At the time, McMahon was running two businesses; her interior decorating business and IDR. After the company began to evolve, she decided to dedicate her time to the trade-only interior design showroom.
“We’re the only game in town that is strictly to the trade,” she said.
According to McMahon, IDR has the largest selection of fabrics on the East Coast. The building is full of beautiful furniture, accessories, and quality brand names, from Majestic Mirror to Left Bank Art.
McMahon also said they have access to lines that not every designer can get, and their product lines are made all over the world and the USA.
Nikki, of IDR, told me that they have unique products that you won’t find anywhere, except for New York City and California. They are also in the process of further refurbishing the building’s upper floor.
Although this interior design outlet is not a retail store, folks can reach out to a certified decorator or designer who can then act as the liaison between the customer and the center.
The opening of IDR on Amherst Street bodes well for Black Rock. This is a sensational business that not only adds aesthetically pleasing windows to the street, it also brings a professional business element that any commercial district would clamor for. Not to mention that it’s very refreshing to see this historic building back to its roots of origin.
Interior Design Resources | 463 Amherst Street | Buffalo,New York 14207 | (716) 874-1737