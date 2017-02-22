Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Infill Homes Proposed for East Side Sites

True Bethel Baptist Church’s True Community Development Corporation is proposing three houses for 825-847 E. Ferry Street. Each 1,482 sq.ft. residence will have four bedrooms and one and a half baths.

Funding will consist of $832,032 from the Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency HOME funds and equity from True Community Development Corporation.


True Community has constructed a number of residential projects near the church including three single-family houses on Woodlawn Avenue at Kehr Street and a fifty unit senior housing complex and thirty unit townhome project along E. Ferry Street.


Forbes Capretto Custom Homes is proposing to construct a 1,700 sq.ft., two-story, single-family  dwelling on a vacant lot at 201 Glenwood Avenue (above). It is pre-sold.

The lot is 47’ wide by 192’ deep and the house has a 26’ front setback.

  • Jason Haremza

    A 26′ setback??!! How does this fit the neighborhood context and meet the requirements of the GreenCode?