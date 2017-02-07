‘I Dig Breakfast’ with Grassroots Gardens

In mid-Febraury, one of the city’s most effective grassroots organizations will be hosting a breakfast at Kleinhans Music Hall. Since its inception, Grassroots Gardens has been cleaning up the West Side of the city, by creating over 300,000 square feet of community gardens. The majority of those lots were once considered detriments to their respective neighborhoods. Today, the blocks are cleaner, healthier, livelier and safer, thanks to the ongoing efforts of Grassroots Gardens.
If you’ve been thinking that you want to learn more about the past, present and future of Grass Roots Gardens, and you think that you might want to lend a hand, then be sure to attend the ‘i dig breakfast!’ from 8am to 9:15am on Thursday, February 16. You will be amazed to hear about the vast undertakings that Grassroots Gardens is involved with on a day to day basis.
Visit an architectural masterpiece, eat a quiche breakfast served up by Oliver’s (see details below), and learn how greening efforts are strengthening this city, block by block and neighborhood by neighborhood.