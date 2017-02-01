Author: Schyler Norton

Hertel Liquor Library is the most classy liquor store I have ever been inside. It is more unique than say the new Amherst St Wine and Liquor or Premier, although the two are completely different in nature. The building itself is interesting, all brick except for two large glass windows on either side. The inside is impressive as well, as soon as you walk in there is a large mural of many of the most beautiful buildings and landmarks that Buffalo has to offer.

Hertel Liquor Library opened the week of Christmas in 2016. Although they have not been open very long, they are already expanding the vision for the store. I spoke to the manager Tony Ferro who told me that soon Hertel Liquor Library will be offering special events, such as bringing in local distilleries and wineries for tastings and pairings, paint parties, and other fun occasions.

Hertel Liquor Library sets out to be unique to our area. They want to bring a cleaner and more stylish type of atmosphere to liquor. They aim to be a neighborhood boutique liquor store and different from larger ones. The location for the store was made due to Hertel’s recent growth. They wanted to contribute to that growth and add to a part of Hertel that had recently been less frequented. Hertel Liquor is thankful for the nearby growth already started by a new hip barbershop and Deep South Taco.

In anticipation for the new Lexington Co-Op, Hertel Liquor Library is going to start caring organic wines. As of right now, the liquor store is getting a lot of foot traffic from the local neighborhood, and the people are happy to them being there. Right off the bat, it was clear that there was a demand for their services.

Currently Hertel Liquor is continuing to get a feel for the neighborhood and what their customers would like to see. They are planning on expanding upon the amount of New York State products they offer – they are looking into carrying more NYS spirits as well. They currently have over 140 different wines, but they are looking into more higher end wines, and some imports. They want to bring in more higher end alcohol to expand on their already large collection.

Hertel Liquor Library is ready to serve the community, and to take customer requests and larger orders for parties. You can visit their Facebook page for more information, including hours of operation, and to keep up to date with their specials.

Hertel Liquor Library | 1673 Hertel Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14216 | (716) 768-3669 | Facebook